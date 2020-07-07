JFK Hospital Apologizes for Privacy Breach of Rep. Sloh

The John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFKMC) has apologized to grieving members of the House of Representatives and the general public over breach of privacy of Rep J. Nagbe Sloh.

The fallen Sinoe County District #2 Representative’s photographs went viral on social media on Tuesday upon pronouncement of his death, an error the hospital said constituted a breach of the patient’s privacy.

Dr. Jerry Brown, the Chief Medical Director of JFKMC, and Mrs. Dama Yekeson-Koffa, Deputy Chief Medical Director for Administration, on behalf of the hospital apologized and regretted the horrific incident in Session on Monday, July 6.

“We are very sorry that this error occurred and that the privacy of your fallen colleague, Rep. Sloh, was breached,” Dr. Jerry Brown said.

Both top officials were strongly warned to adhere seriously to the Patient Private Policy (PPP) and must never allow such privacy breach to ever occur to any patient.

However, before the apology, Dr. Brown told Plenary on Monday that the photos of Representative Sloh were taken allegedly by a man who claimed to be a son of the deceased.

Dr. Brown intimated that though the man introduced himself as George Sloh, after the nurses observed that he had photographed the fallen Representative, they demanded that he delete the photos, which he probably did not do.

“Accordingly, George Sloh promised the nurses that he was going to delete the photographs but later, the photos regretfully went viral on social network,” Dr. Brown said.

Montserrado County District# 4 Representative Rustonlyn S. Dennis believes that their colleague was maltreated by nurses as a result of Legislator’s inability to increase the salaries of health workers in the country.

But in a sharp response to the allegation against JFKMC, the Deputy Director for Administration, Mrs. Dama Yekeson-Koffa, said Representative Sloh was treated fairly by the nurses contrary to claims by Rep. Dennis that the nurses’ action was due to Legislators’ inability to increase health workers’ salaries.

House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers asserted that the reasons given by the JFKMC are not justifiable on grounds that it is a total violation of the Patient Private Policy something, according to him, which was not adhered to by the nurses.