JEP Restores Street Lights in Several Towns, Communities

With the Christmas and the New Year holidays just days away, Jungle Energy Power (JEP), the electricity firm operating the Nimba grid of the Liberia Electricity Cooperation, has begun the installation of street lights across the major towns and communities where they are currently providing services.

Speaking to reporters in Ganta on Monday, December 14, the Manager, Mr. Aleyou Keita, said the technical team of the company is installing street lights, beginning with Loguatuo, Karnplay and in most of the streets in Ganta, Sanniquellie, Saclepea, as well as other towns where they have a transformer.

He said they are also extending the project to other communities around Ganta, Sanniquellie and at the same time installing transformers in other towns where none exist, to enable the people have access to electricity.

“Currently, we are installing street lights in some strategic areas around the city of Ganta, Karnplay, Sanniquellie and Saclepea, bringing laughter to the citizens,” he said.

It is not clear, how the lighting of the streets in Nimba, especially key cities like Ganta and Saclepea, among others, but, during the visit of President Weah to Nimba recently, the residents of Ganta, through City Mayor Amos Suah, appealed to the government to install street lights in Ganta to boost business and also enhance security.

But, Mr. Keita said it is only Jeremiah Koung who made a contribution to the restoration of street lights. He also called on any well-wishers to make their contribution, as he put it, “the cost of restoring the street light is huge, because one street light costs over US$100.”

Of late, the city of Ganta has been shrouded in a state of insecurity with instances such as people being robbed in the street after dark in full public view. In most instances, bystanders fear trying to intervene for their own safety.

Mr. Keita noted that some crime-prone street corners will see the installation of lights to ensure the safety of peaceful citizens.

The coming of the street lights has been welcome in communities across the county, mainly the commercial cities like Ganta, Saclepea and even Karnplay.

Saclepea City Mayor Jeremiah Nyangeah hailed JEP for the streetlights and said installation will surely boost the economic activities in the city and also enhance security.

He told Radio Saclepea that it was through the instrumentality of Rep. Jeremiah K. Koung that these street lights were installed, adding that more are still coming.

Meanwhile, the JEP has assured the public of no power shortage from now on, because all mechanisms needed have been put in place, adding, “if any power shortage occurs, then it will come from the Ivory Coast.

In a related development, JEP has begun giving COVID-19 stimulus package in the amount of US$20 through the distribution of free electricity via prepaid cards. It is not yet clear, who is funding the stimulatus package.