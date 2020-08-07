Japan Grants Liberia US$3.3M Medical Equipment, Food Assistance

The Government of Japan and the Government of the Republic of Liberia have signed two Exchanges of Notes on Japanese Grant Assistances of the total of 350,000,000 Japanese Yen (approximately US$3.3 million). The Exchanges of Notes were signed by Mr. HIMENCO Tsutomu, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Liberia, and by Mrs. Genevieve A. Kennedy, Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to the Republic of Ghana.

During the signing ceremony, Ambassador HIMENO said “These Grant Assistance are the showcase of the strong Japan-Liberia friendship and partnership,” and “It is the wish of the people and the Government of Japan that this assistance will make a valuable contribution to complementing the efforts of the people and the Government of Liberia in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and chronic food insecurity.”

The details of assistance include the Supply of Medical Equipment through the Economic and Social Development Programme in response to the global challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this assistance, Japan will provide high standard medical equipment to health facilities in Liberia. The cost of said equipment is 100,000,000 Japanese Yen (approximately US$950,000).

Medical equipment to be provided include: 2 Portable ultrasound scanners, 2 Defibrillators, 2 Electrocardiogram, 2 Blood gas analyzers, 10 Syringe pumps, 1 Centrifuge, 10 Laryngoscopes, 10 Suction units, 10 Medical Oxygen Cylinders (1400 liters), 10 Blood pressure manometers, 10 Stethoscopes, 1 Ultra Low-Temperature Freezer, 1 Autoclave, 2 Ultrasonic Cleaners, 2 Oxygen generators, 10 Portable water purifiers, 5 Hospital bed and ICU beds, 10 Folding Stretchers, 8 Incubators, 10 Disposal disinfectant mats, 10 IV stands, 10 Stretchers, and 2 Thermography machines.

With the exception of the Thermography equipment, which are earmarked for use at the Roberts International Airport, the rest of the medical equipment are earmarked for use by the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia.

In addition to this Grant Assistance, Japan implements projects to support the health sector of Liberia through the provision of medical equipment for infectious disease, technical assistance, and strengthening capacities through UNICEF.

Additionally, food Assistance Programme to alleviate food shortages in Liberia from the viewpoint of human security is to be provided, and Japan will provide grant aid to procure rice. This is the 7th round of food assistance since 2008 when the 1st food assistance was signed between two governments. This too shall cost the amount of 50,000,000 Japanese Yen (approximately US$2.35 million).