Ja’neh Impeached for 2017 Dissenting Opinion?

Cllr. Kabineh M. Ja’neh, former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, has disclosed that the sole reason for which he was impeached was because of his 2017 dissenting opinion from that of his colleagues, who ruled that the reports of fraud during that year’s elections were not egregious enough to require a re-count.
Whether his opinion is true or not, in its possession copy of the online interview Cllr. Ja’neh had with political activist Martin K. N. Kollie and Ansony Sieh of Focus on Liberia, an online TV platform operating in the diaspora in which the former Associate Justice said his descending opinion then exposed him of being not one who compromises on legal matters.
“I don’t have any empirical evidence but I sense that the people were not happy with my dissenting opinion. And in view of what is going on now in our country wherein the Judiciary has become virtually an extension of the political departments, they can do whatever they want,” he said, adding “Probably I think it would have been very much difficult, with [me] being part of the court.”
It can be recalled that on March 29, 2019, the Liberian Senate concurred with the House of Representatives to impeach Justice Ja’neh, who claims that the action by the legislature was partly on account of his decision rendered in Chamber in the case concerning the government’s imposition of taxes on petroleum products without using the Legislative functionary.
In the opinion of the Senate, Ja’neh was guilty because he allegedly facilitated economic sabotage.
The former Associate Justice was also charged of misconduct, abuse of public office, misuse of power and corruption, but those charges, lacking evidence from his accusers, Representatives Thomas P. Fallah and Acarous Gray of Montserrado Electoral Districts #5 and #8, respectively, were dropped.
Ja’neh explained in his interview that Senator Prince Y. Johnson, prior to the impeachment proceeding, visited him and asked him to accept a certain amount of money (not disclosed) and leave the Supreme Court’s bench without an impeachment but he declined on grounds that he could have never accounted for said amount, more so that he did not work for said money.
“My own Senator from Nimba County, Prince Johnson, came to me and told me that the George Weah led administration was not interested in working with me and as such I should accept a payoff and leave without impeachment.
“I only asked him, what could I have said tomorrow to my children, friends and the general public about such money? I obviously refused,” he said.
According to the former Associate Justice, Senator Johnson was not happy with the decision to refuse the offer.
“He was not happy but I had to stand my ground for the cause I believe in,” he said, adding, “In the first place, what did I do wrong to leave the Supreme Court, or is it President Weah’s farm or Speaker Bhofal Chambers’ plantation that they should choose at any time to decide who serves at the Court? That, I could not reckon with; so I refused to give in.”
Ja’neh noted that the case about the government’s arbitrary imposition of taxes on petroleum products was not overseen by him alone, but also the Chief Justice, Francis Korkpor and the rest of the Associate Justices.
“They, too, should have been impeached, if that is what they believed — that I deserved impeachment from the Bench. We all agreed on the ruling that the government was wrong by imposing the taxes without Legislative approval and the government accepted the ruling and promised to meet with the petroleum importers and settle the matter out of court.
“All of my colleagues, including the Chief Justice, signed that decision. Why, then, I alone should be punished,” he asked rhetorically.
He said the entire impeachment proceeding was boggus and completely against Article 73 of the 1986 revised Constitution of Liberia.
Article 73 of the 1986 revised Constitution says “All persons shall be entitled to freedom of thought, conscience and religion and no person shall be hindered in the enjoyment thereof except as may be required by law to protect public safety, order, health, or morals or the fundamental rights and freedoms of others.”
Ja’neh emphasized that no judge is to be punished, according to law (unmentioned) for decision or opinion rendered in court while still actively involved in the adjudication of a case.
Lost confidence in Chief Justice Korkpor
The former Associate Justice expressed his disappointment in Chief Justice Francis Korkpor for knowingly presiding on what he knew was wrong, but ignored.
“To me, the chief priest of the justice system is unfit to continue serving in that role. He has given in to the ruling establishment and [is] dictated to most of the time. What the Legislature or the Executive branches of government want done, that is what happens with Korkpor in charge of the Judiciary,” he alleged.
He expressed frustration that orders from Supreme Court are no longer respected by both the Executive and the Legislature because there is no one like him (Ja’neh) on the Supreme Court’s Bench who consciously rejects manipulations, influence and intimidation.
“When I was there, one thing I realized was that the Executive had so much control and what kept playing on the justice system was the total control of its (Judiciary) budget. I worked things out with my colleagues and today the Judiciary has financial autonomy. No more President deciding when and how to pay the Justices,” Ja’neh boasted.
He pointed out, however, that in spite of the financial autonomy, the Judiciary’s budget is still tampered with every fiscal year.
“The budget was US$20 million but, when Weah came to the Presidency, they brought it down to US$17 million. In fact, it is on the book but it hardly comes in full in the fiscal years under Weah. That is killing the justice system. This is why we are going nowhere except backward,” the former Associate Justice said.
When contacted about Justice Ja’neh’s allegations, especially those concerning Chief Justice Korkpor, Atty. D. Ambrose Nmah, director of communications and public affairs at the Supreme Court, said the Court will have a word to say, but after listening to the interview Ja’neh had with Kollie and Sieh online.
“I will need time to listen to it and even share it with the Justices,” Nmah said to the Daily Observer through a text message.
Work on deescalating conflict within your relationship before it gets out of hand or jumps to a different, unrelated issue.
Keep your voice civil and try to bring the conversation down. Escalating the anger during a disagreement could make a conversation spiral out of control and can damage the relationship over the long run.
When you notice yourself beginning to get angry, take a break from the conversation and walk away.
Recycled the wine bottle is a great Idea. Through this, we can save much as possible and we can save a huge amount. Thanks for sharing.
You can say something like “I’m super angry right now, and I just need to get some fresh air. I’m going to take a walk and then we can talk about this when I get home.”
You can say something like “I’m super angry right now, and I just need to get some fresh air. I’m going to take a walk and then we can talk about this when I get home.”
When you notice yourself beginning to get angry, take a break from the conversation and walk away.
You can increase your chances of maintaining your relationship with your girlfriend by spending quality time together, prioritizing communication, and practicing the art of compromise.
Attempt to do something each day that shows her you care. Making dinner, leaving a nice note, buying flowers, or telling her you appreciate what she does will make her feel special and show that you really appreciate it.
Going to a couple’s counselor or workshop once a year or so is also a good way to keep your relationship healthy.
You may not think you need it, but you may be surprised how much closer it brings you.
Going to a couple’s counselor or workshop once a year or so is also a good way to keep your relationship healthy.
When sometimes ago Associate Justice Janeh was given a 72 hours ultimatum to restitute salaries and other Incentives and funds allocated for courts and their staff in counties under his jurisdiktion, was it because of his dissent??????
When prior to the 2017 elections, the same Janeh along with Philip Banks, and another Justice were on the brink of being impeached by legislators and the President of the Senare then VP Boakai, was it because of his dissent in 2017 held election?
When Janeh acted as defendant and judge when he snatched away from a 90 years old poor widow her only property to live on, was it about his dissent in 2017 held election?
Janeh is simply heartless, and corrupt, and ge needed to be impeached!!!!!!!!
THIS RUTHLESS LURD REBEL COMMANDER should not have become an Associate Supreme Court Justice in the first place, added to the compromised of his sppointment, made him all powerful, consciousless, in the land snatched of that 90-years old poor woman and no matter what he was told including ultimatiums he was intent on iwning her land.
Those who foolishly support this impunity as a trading bait for greater transparency and accountability are often blinded by their regime hate tolerance for injustice.
Why depriced a 90 old grandmother of her only livelihood and yet claim the ghost of that is a witch-hunt of a dissenting opinion to be belived by fools who support your political plalatude?
THIS KILLER, LIKE PRINCE JOHNSON, ,DESERVE S NOTHING OF SANITY BUT TO ROT IN PRISON !
YOU DESERVE TO GO JE’NEH
WHY DIDN’T YOU JE’NEH TALKED ABOUT THE OLD LADY PROPERTY YOU TOOK FROM HER BY FORCE USING YOUR POSITION AS ASSOCIATE JUSTICE OF THE SURPREME COURT, YOU THINK PAPER CAN HURT IN DOG EYE EHN, GO SLEEP. ECOWAS HAS RULED FOR YOU TO GET 200,000USD, LET’S SEE WHO WILL PAY THAT MONEY, FEWHN U WILL NOT GET.