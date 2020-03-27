Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation Share Coronavirus Prevention and Treatment Handbook

The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation are sharing key lessons and experience from doctors and other medical administrators and staff at the First Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine (FAHZU), who were at the frontline of COVID-19 treatment in China and crucial to slowing its spread.

In the form of a digital handbook, the medical administrators and staff cover and share globally what they’ve learned every step of the way, from screening, to diagnosis and treatment of patients who contracted COVID-19. The handbook is now available in seven languages: Chinese, English, French, Italian, Japanese, Spanish and Turkish, with more languages coming soon. All versions of the handbook can be downloaded from Covid-19.AlibabaCloud.com .

Over a 50-day period, FAHZU admitted 104 patients confirmed ill with COVID-19, including 78 critically ill patients. Through pioneering efforts of medical staff and investment in new technologies, FAHZU has so far made it through the public health crisis without a single medical staff infection, missed diagnosis or patient death.

The Chinese and English versions of the handbook were viewed 1.4 million times within the first five days of publication. It is the hope of the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation that medical administrators and staff around the world find this handbook helpful and useful in treating COVID-19 patients.

The handbook is part of the Global MediXchange for Combating COVID-19 (GMCC) program, which was jointly established by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation. It is designed for medical experts around the world to communicate seamlessly with each other to share their invaluable experience of fighting coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and to ask and answer each other’s questions. To date, the most applications have come in thus far from medical institutions in the U.S, Turkey, the U.K., Pakistan, Spain and Germany.

“Knowledge is power! We launched an online platform for doctors and nurses around the world to exchange ideas, lessons and know-how to fight the virus. We welcome all hospitals to join Chinese hospitals on this open platform Covid-19.AlibabaCloud.com. One world, one fight!”, Jack Ma wrote in a on Wednesday.

Another centerpiece of the program is the International Medical Expert Communication Platform. So far, over 440 medical institutions from 104 countries and regions have applied to learn and share experiences in battling COVID-19 through the platform. Medical staff need to apply and be approved to join the platform. Once they’re accepted, they’re free to participate in individual or group discussions and sessions.

Through video conferencing and AI translation from and into 11 languages (Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Indonesian, Japanese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese), the platform aims to build a virtual community.