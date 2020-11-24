Islamic Community to Reconstruct US$120K Quranic Recitation Boarding School

The Islamic Community has held a brief ground-breaking ceremony for the commencement of on the United Dawah Umah Islamic Center and Mosque projects or Quranic Recitation Boarding School in Red Light, Paynesville.

The building, estimated at US$120,000, officially started on Saturday, November 21, 2020, right after the official ground-breaking ceremony.

It can be recalled that at least 27 students, including two (2) teachers died when fire gutted the Islamic Quranic Recitation Boarding School on September 18, 2019, in the Bassa Town Community, Red Light, Paynesville. The Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS), through its Director, Alex Dickson, attributed the cause of the fire outbreak to an electrical fault.

The Religious Advisor to President George M. Weah on Islamic Affairs, Usman Jalloh, lauded the Muslim Community for maintaining peaceful coexistence said he was happy that everything had been put in place for the commencement of the project, which he noted has the full funding support of the Qatar Charity Foundation.

Jalloh, who performed the ground-breaking ceremony on behalf of President George Weah called on Muslims to join an Islamic Scholar from the United States and Islamic Leaders on November 29, 2020, in appreciating President Weah for providing an esteemed leadership for all Liberians.

The Chief Imam of 17th Street Mosque in Monrovia, Sheik Mustapha Balde reiterated the sentiments expressed by Usman Jalloh and praised President Weah for initiating several negotiations on funding for the project.

Imam Balde said the ground-breaking is in fulfillment of President Weah’s promise in ensuring the reconstruction of the edifice in memory of the dead children and their teacher.

He asserted that coincidently, the only survivor in the fire incident, an Imam, died in an accident on the day of signing the agreement for the funding with Qatar Charity Foundation.

For his part, the General Manager of Ndalao Construction International Incorporated, Alhaji Sheriff placed the value of the project at one hundred and twenty thousand United States Dollar.

Alhaji Sheriff said the project is a hundred percent funded by the Qatar Charity Foundation and is expected to be completed at the end of May 2021.

Representing the Muslim Community, Mory Sumanro and Sheik Dakowah commended the Governments of Liberia and Qatar for ensuring the reconstruction of a memorial of the dead children who were seeking knowledge at the center.

They urged all Muslims to remain supportive of the peace and tranquility of the nation during and after the upcoming electoral period.