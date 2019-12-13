Int’l Universal Health Coverage Day Observed

Authorities at the Ministry of Health (MoH) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners on Wednesday, December 12, 2019, commemorated Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day under the theme, “Keep the Promise.”

At the ceremony, a release said the Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhemina Jallah, reminded all stakeholders commitment to championing UHC reaffirming the country’s intent to achieve health for all.

UHC Day is celebrated as an annual event reassembling point for the growing movement for health for all.

It marks the anniversary of the United Nation’s historic and unanimous endorsement of UHC in 2012.

In accordance with UN General Assembly resolution 72/139 and 73/131, the president of the General Assembly convened, at one-day high level meeting on September 23, 2019 in New York under the theme, “Universal Health Coverage: Moving Together to Build a Healthier World.”

The September 23, 2019 meeting held in New York was a historic moment in the global fight for health equity. On that day, leaders from all United Nations Member States, including Liberia unanimously committed to achieving the UHC by 2030 in the most ambitious political declaration on health in history.

193 nations upheld health as a human right and pledged to ensure that all people, everywhere, get the quality health services they need without facing financial hardship.

As part of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, all countries have committed to try to achieve UHC by 2030, including financial risk protection; access to safe, effective, quality and affordable essential medicines and vaccines for all.

Now, it is our turn to translate these commitments made at the UN into real change for our people and this year’s UHC Day campaign theme says: “It is Louder and Clear: Keep the Promise,” the release said.

Therefore, there is urgent need for: “Action plans to guarantee health as a right; not a privilege investment in a society where all people, regardless of gender, race, religion, citizenship, age, ability, sexual orientation, or wealth, access quality care they need and trust; strong, equitable health systems that truly leave no one behind Dr. Mesfin G. Zbelo – WHO Acting Country Representative, on behalf of the WHO reiterates that to realize the theme, and advance Primary Health Care, as the cornerstone for attainment of UHC; we need to better align and accelerate our actions, through holistic health systems strengthening, and remain accountable to all stakeholders The MoH remains committed to keeping the promise of achieving UHC.

“We call on our partners, donors and friends to join us in this quest for quality health care for