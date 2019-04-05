Internews’ Electoral Reform Reporting Training for Rural Journalists Gains Momentum

The Internews–Liberia electoral reporting training for journalists working at the various community radio stations is gaining momentum across the country as can be seen from the increased number of trained journalists working at various community radio stations around the country.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded project, recently kicked off the training of community radio journalists across the country with focus on electoral reform reporting and other best journalistic practices.

The training under the theme, “Citizens of Liberia Engagement to Advance Electoral Reform (CLEAR),” kicked off recently in the Southeastern part of Liberia, continued in Ganta, Nimba County where about 15 journalists, representing 15 community radio stations in Bong, Lofa and Nimba counties were trained.

The training concentrated mainly on topics that included electoral reform; how to create a story angle in writing electoral reform issues, media and community engagements, regarding electoral reform.

The journalists were also trained to differentiate between electoral reform reporting, and election reporting, while other best journalistic practices, regarding the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) Code of Conduct was also highlighted.

The reporters were trained in the use of a smart phone in writing and disseminating stories, and knowing the difference between fake and factual news.

They were also trained in story development and understanding of the use of the social media.

Internews-Liberia is an international organization involves in media development. It is a USAID-funded project designed to strengthen electoral activities and promote accurate media dialogue, which informs, educates and engages citizens in the reform agenda.

A fortnight ago, Internews began training of local journalists in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County and brought together reporters representing Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, Sinoe, Maryland and River Gee countries.