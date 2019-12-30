International Partners Concur with MoJ on Change of Protest Date

Following the Ministry of Justice’s December 29 press release, the Ambassadors of the United States, the European Union, ECOWAS, and the UN Resident Coordinator in Liberia have said they agree with the Government of Liberia to call on the Council of Patriots to consider moving their protest date to January 5, 2020, at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium, instead of Capitol Hill.
“As representatives of the United Nations, ECOWAS, the European Union, and the United States,” the joint statement from the diplomatic missions said, “we are among the many international partners who have invested heavily in Liberia’s peace and development. We have watched with pride as the Liberian people have passed important democratic milestones of hosting peaceful elections, debates, dialogues, and demonstrations. These are all important elements that strengthen the country’s core institutions.
“We note the Government of Liberia’s statements on December 28 and 29 regarding the exercise and protection of key constitutional rights of freedom of expression, assembly and petition for the redress of grievances. We also note the Council of Patriots’ press conference December 29 that assured all Liberians of their commitment to peaceful assembly and conformity with Liberian law and the sharing of details for their assembly. In light of these recent communications, we strongly encourage the Council of Patriots to shift their demonstration to this Sunday January 5, and various counter-protestors to shift their demonstrations to Sunday, January 12, at the large venues offered by the government, in order to ensure that the rights of all Liberia’s citizens are equally respected. We, your partners, strongly endorse this plan and look forward to those successful and peaceful gatherings, supported and protected by your government.
“We and many other international partners of Liberia will continue to stand by Liberia, her citizens, and her government as they work together to strengthen core institutions, protect essential human rights, and endeavour to create opportunities for all Liberians to provide a better life for their families and communities.”
The Council of Patriots has not yet responded to this latest development. In its press conference, on December 29, 2019, the CoP, organizers of the December 30 protest, insisted that the protest is “well on course”.
While it’s true that Mr. Costa’s individual pronouncements, if proven, might constitute a violation of laws under certain provisions; the COP cannot be culpable and held liable for views expressed by an individual member, especially if that member clearly indicated that he spoke in his own interest, due to threat to his person as a Liberian citizen, and not in the collective interest of the COP. And therefore, Mr. Weah’s social media legal advisors and advocates must understand that the constitution of Liberia is crystal clear on the rights and responsibilities of the Liberian people to openly and freely assemble, in an effort to petition their Government.
Additionally, there’s no provision of the Liberian Constitution that requires obtaining permission prior to public assemble. The request for security is intended for the protection of citizens and properties, especially during a large movement of citizens in an organized manner. Article 2 clearly states that the Constitution of Liberia is supreme and any law to the contrary is inconsistent and unconstitutional. And therefore, no provision of law inconsistent and unconstitutional can be used to intimidate and abrogate the Constitution of Liberia. Please review the constitutional provisions cited below. Source: 1986 Constitution of Liberia.
Chapter I: Structure of the State
Article 1
All power is inherent in the people. All free governments are instituted by their
authority and for their benefit and they have the right to alter and reform the same
when their safety and happiness so require. In order to ensure democratic
government which responds to the wishes of the governed, the people shall have the
right at such period, and in such manner as provided for under this Constitution, to
cause their public servants to leave office and to fill vacancies by regular elections
and appointments.
Article 2
1. This Constitution is the supreme and fundamental law of Liberia and its
provisions shall have binding force and effect on all authorities and persons
throughout the Republic.
2. Any laws, treaties, statutes, decrees, customs and regulations found to be
inconsistent with it shall, to the extent of the inconsistency, be void and of no
legal effect. The Supreme Court, pursuant to its power of judicial review, is
empowered to declare any inconsistent laws unconstitutional.
Please note that I’m not a member of COP, neither a member of any political entity at this time. However, I’m concerned about any attempt to abrogate the Liberian Constitution, simply to fit the narrative of the sitting government, which might be in conflict with provisions cited above. Regardless of which side of the argument we find ourselves, we must always strive to be good citizens, uphold and protect the Constitution of Liberia as a patriotic duty. Liberia is our common patrimony and therefore, we are obligated as good and patriotic citizens to preserve and protect its organic document called, “The Constitution.”