International Justice Group Links President Weah to “Gangster’s Paradise”

The International Justice Group (IJG), a non-governmental organization based in the United States, says the wave of criminal activities and attacks on peaceful citizens by people believed to be members of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is taking place with the acquiescence of President George Weah and, by his silence on the prevailing violent activities, he is suspected to be supporting it without realizing that he is President for all Liberians.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the IJG referenced recent attacks on defeated Montserrado County District #15 Representative candidate Teila Urey, and Jestina Taylor. Ms. Taylor who came under attack by unidentified men after voicing allegations of Monrovia Acting City Mayor, Jefferson Koijee’s involvement in atrocities during the Liberian civil war. Urey was attacked by supporters of Abu Kamara who are also members of the ruling party, CDC, who destroyed her vehicle and nearly set ablaze the building in which she took refuge from the attack.

Some of Urey’s supporters were also injured in the violence. Live video footage on social media show members of the Liberia National Police (LNP), in full readiness to bring the situation under control. Instead, the video footage shows, the police stood at a distance, watching the violence going on without any intervention in line with its principle to “Serve and Protect”.

“The IJG condemns the brutal attacks on fellow politician Teila Urey as an act of thuggery, political intimidation and attempted murder, much like the alleged rape, assault and attempted murder of Ms. Jestina Taylor,” the statement said.

According to the IJG, its investigation has established that Acting City Mayor Jefferson Koijee in concert with the CDC party leadership and the entire top and middle level staff of the National Security Agency (NSA) are coordinating serial attacks against innocent civilians and are encouraging President George Weah to purchase armored tanks for use against his own people.

Under the watch of President Weah, the IJG release further indicates, Koijee has recruited Wolubah Kesselie, an inmate who was at the Monrovia Central Prison for armed robbery, and he is being used along with some agents of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) who “viciously assaulted, raped and brutalized Jestina Taylor and left her to die from her physical and psychological wounds in that hapless, helpless state,” an act the IJG considers to be Attempted Murder for which such alleged perpetrators must be prosecuted and convicted if found guilty.

The US-based group monitoring activities in Liberia also alleges that the Government of President George Weah has instituted an “Ignoble” body to supervise Jefferson Koijee and a gangster group referred to as “Strike Force” that he is allegedly leading to intimidate, harass and perpetrate violence against Liberian citizens. The group, the IJG said, comprises members of the CDC and government stalwarts, and they include the following: Mulbah Morlu, CDC Party Chairman, Peso SaydeeTarr, Minister for Gender; Acarious Gray, Montserrado District #8 Representative; Jefferson Koijee, Acting Mayor, Monrovia City Government; Marcus Zehyoue Deputy Director for Administration, DEA; Lorenzo Pelham, Deputy Director for Operations, DEA; Gerald F. Smith, Deputy Director for Administration, NSA; and Jones Blamo, Deputy Director,VIP Affairs, NSA. Others are Sam Saryon, Deputy Director/Special Operations, NSA; Edward Sharpe, Deputy Director, Planning, Research, Analysis, NSA; Todd Garlo, Asst. Director for Administration, NSA; Nige Appleton, Asst. Director VIP Affairs, NSA; Emmanuel Jackson, Asst. Director Planning, Research & Analysis; Stephen Dolo, Director for Field Operations, NSA; Oforie Diah, Director for Leward Counties; Augustine Nagbe (General Power) Leading Operatives of the NSA; and Sampson Nieger and others under his control, leading operatives of the NSA.

The IJG says it has discovered that the CDC Government of Mr. Weah has got the country awash with arms in the hands of mostly untrained and indisciplined supporters of President Weah outside the structures of the national security apparatuses and police.

The intent, the IJG, says is to create a private militia to propagate and protect the long-term “power grip” agenda of Mr. Weah to remain in power till death.

When the Executive Mansion was contacted yesterday about the staggering revelation, Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Smith Toby, said “We cannot respond to such a statement that we have not seen and read ourselves. We will find the statement, read and later respond.”

Inquiries made via phone call and a text message to Mayor Koijee went unanswered.