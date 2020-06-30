In US$5 Million Case: Senate Secretary Singbeh Arrested

Court officers of Criminal Court ’C’ at the Temple of Justice were on Monday, June 29, successful to arrest Senate Secretary Nanborlor Singbeh days after he left his self-quarantine home where he had taken refuge to avoid detention.

Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay had earlier ordered officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the court officers to arrest Singbeh after his family had informed the court that he is under self-quarantine and therefore cannot turn himself over to the court as demanded by Judge Gbeisay. Meanwhile, Singbeh was later released and allowed to go back home after the Sky International Insurance Corporation secured a US$312,500 criminal appearance bond to prevent him from being sent to the Monrovia Central Prison on Monday.

As a condition attached to the bond, the Sky International Insurance Company promised the court that the bond will be null and void, after July 15, 2020, “If the balance US$4,000 is not fully paid.” “Moreover,” Singbeh’s surety promised, “the heirs and administrators will serve as surety for Mr. Nanborlor Singbeh, who is bonded by Mrs. Deddeh J. Singbeh.” The sufficiency and condition of bond is a subject of challenge by the government.

Singbeh, together with Afriland First Bank, Ecobank-Liberia and several individuals was indicted on June 2, 2020, by the Grand Jury of Montserrado County stationed at another court, the Criminal Court ‘A,’ for duping two Czech Republic brothers, Pavel and Martin Miloschewsky, who had transferred US$5,062,419.10 in both cash and equipment to the country through Singbeh for the establishment of MHM Eko-Liberia, a rock crushing company.

It may be recalled that the Senate on Wednesday, June 17, shut down for two weeks after one of its top officials, Assistant Senate Secretary Jannave Massaquoi was reported of being tested positive of the coronavirus. Before the Senate shut-down, Singbeh had earlier quarantined himself.

The Miloschewskys claimed to have transferred US$2,495,103 through Ecobank-Liberia, and US$102,000 to Afriland First Bank, but the company was never established and the equipment was also sold by Singbeh and his co-defendants.

Their indictment grew from an investigative report conducted by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) through the Attorney-In-Fact of two Czech Republic brothers, Pavel and Martin Miloschewsky, Hans Armstrong, a British national. Meanwhile, co-defendant A. Sherman Longan was on Thursday, June 18 arrested by officers of the court, but he was later released by Judge Gbeisay after securing his criminal appearance bond.

Other defendants yet to be arrested include George W. Wisner, former Executive Director/ Acting Chairman of the National Investment Commission (NIC); Othello Z.B. Karr, Incentive Officer at the NIC; Ousman Fofana, General Manager of Standard Logistics; Barry F. Tequah; Gloria Cain; Sylvester Siapiah; Patrick Saah Siaphe; and Mulbah Kennedy. Others also include; Karel Socher, Peter Pesek, Ales Sranmek; all of whom are Czech nationals.