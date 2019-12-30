IMF Disburses US$23.4M to Liberia

First installment of approved US$ 213.6 million

The International Monetary Fund has disbursed to the Government of Liberia US$23.4 million, representing the first tranche of the Fund’s support which was agreed with Liberia earlier this month under an IMF External Credit Facility, the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) has announced.

According to the MICAT release, the payment, which has since been received by the government, demonstrates that Liberia has met prerequisite triggers and benchmarks, and is on course to meeting other conditions upon which further disbursements are based.