ILO Conducts Governance Workshop For Executives of LLC

A three-day National Workshop on Governance for Executive Members and Presidents, General Secretaries of Affiliated Unions as well as National Women and Youth leaders of the Liberia Labour Congress (LLC), has ended in Monrovia.

The Liberia Labour Congress (LLC) is the parent body of all Labour Movements and Trade Union Organizations representing workers at various workplaces in Liberia.

The Objectives of the workshop were to train the union officials on the functioning of the structures of Liberia Labour Congress; contribute to enhance LLC leadership skills; contribute to stabilization of leadership at LLC level; expose participate to corporate governance principles; and ensure participation of membership in the affairs of LLC.

The Officer In Charge of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Office in Liberia, Mr. Salif Masalay, said the workshop came against the backdrop that some members of the leadership of the Liberia Labour Congress requested for training in Governance so that they will be able to effectively manage Liberia Labour Congress and its affiliates.

He maintained that ILO accepted to conduct the workshop since trade union is an organization based on membership of employees in various trades, occupations and professions whose major focus is to provide representation of its members at the workplace and in the wider society.

Mr. Masalay said the Liberia Labour Congress must seek to advance the interest of its members through the process of rule-of law as laid down in the constitution of the Liberia Labour Congress.

Thus, it is important to position the Liberia Labour Congress to promote the interest of its members at all levels of the organization as well as being in a position to manage itself as an organization.

Therefore, it is very important for the Liberia Labour Congress and its affiliates to position themselves to effectively manage their organization.

The ILO Officer in charge noted that it is expected that after the workshop executives of the LCC will be able to effectively manage the affairs the of Liberia Labour Congress; hold regular constitutional meetings; promotes transparency and accountability within the LLC leadership; stable leadership at LLC level; and ensure compliance to the constitution of LLC.

The Acting Secretary General of the Liberia Labour Congress (LLC) Obadiah Turlue said that the workshop has enlighten the minds of the leaders of the LCC and its affiliates on how to manage their resources of the various institutions.

He added that participants were also taught on the important of being transparent and accountable which makes an institution viable.

Mr. Turlue used the occasion to call on participants to practicalize what was taught noting that this will help to improve the workings of their various trade unions in the county.

He thanked the International Labour organization (ILO) for its many supports to the LCC, particularly in the area of capacity building.

The workshop was held at the Belle Cassa Hotel in Monrovia from June 4-6, 2019, was facilitated by ILO Specialist on Workers Activities (ACTRAV) Mr. David Dorkenoo and it brought together over thirty (30) participants and representatives of workers’ organizations in Liberia.