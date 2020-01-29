IG Sudue Bows to Court‘s Order

Inspector General (IG) of the Liberia National Police (LNP), Patrick Sudue, has finally agreed to turn over to Criminal Court ‘C” at the Temple of Justice seven vehicles that have been in the possession of the LNP since 2016. The government had earlier accused two Liberians, including one Armstrong Tony Campbell, of transporting the vehicles allegedly stolen from the United States of America.

Sudue’s action was necessitated by Judge Nancy Sammy’s persistent demand, in which she exercised several legal means, including a writ of arrest, summons, and contempt charge against him, as her way of ensuring that the Supreme Court’s mandate was implemented by the police boss.

Afterward, on Monday, January 27, the court delivered the vehicles to Campbell, who the Supreme Court had mandated to take possession of his properties.

The Supreme Court’s mandate, dated December 23, 2019, was that Criminal Court ‘C’ should make sure to have Campbell take immediate possession and custody of his legitimate properties (seven vehicles).

The Supreme Court order came after the Ministry of Justice and Campbell’s legal team filed a stipulation of voluntary discontinuance before the court, withdrawing a writ of Mandamus the government had initially filed there in resistance of a not-guilty verdict entered by the jury in favor of Campbell and Sheak K. Brown, another person that was accused.

The case began when the U.S. Embassy near Monrovia in October 2016, notified local investigative agencies, including the Liberia National Police (LNP), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice and the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), that several vehicles were being stolen from the US and were being shipped to Liberia.

The allegation was denied by Campbell and his co-defendant, Sheak K. Brown.

The prosecutions’ indictment alleged that from July to October 2016, co-defendant Campbell, Sheriff Lasudo, together with others yet to be identified, while in the United States, conspired with co-defendant Brown to knowingly steal, take, convert, ship, receive and retain in Liberia seven stolen vehicles belonging to persons in the USA without the authorization of the owners.

The indictment revealed that the vehicles were shipped to Liberia in the name of a non-existent, fictitious company named “Shea K. Brown Building Material Incorporated,” for which the co-defendant presented himself as the purported general manager.