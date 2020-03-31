Identifying with Women in Precautionary Quarantine

…Liberian Women Humanitarian Network extend care hand to Women in Precautionary Observation Centers

The Liberian Women Humanitarian Network LWHN) has donated essential care supplies for women in the Precautionary Observation Centers (POC) or Quarantine centers valued at US$1,200.

The materials valued at US$1,200 and donated through the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) in Congo Town are for onward distribution to the women. Speaking on behalf of the Network, Dr. Yatta Wapoe said the LWHN is a group of women from different women-led organizations and individuals that have come together to respond to humanitarian and disaster periods. Amongst other activities in response to COVID-19, she said they have provided the package to identify with women who are in the POC areas (Quarantine).

During the presentation to NPHIL, another Network member, Facia Harris, applauded the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the NPHIL for their urgent move in responding to COVID -19 cases in Liberia.

Madam Harris said while Liberia was in the alert stage, LWHN trained over 25 young volunteers to conduct awareness on the coronavirus and preventive measures. Following the training, the young volunteers work in seven communities in Montserrado and Margibi Counties to provide awareness on the Coronavirus and how it can be prevented.

Madam Harris said the organization was donating sixty (60) care bags containing sanitary pads, lappas, soap, hand sanitizers, flashlight, batteries and towels, among others. They also donated early learning books and assessments for kids as a way of giving quarantined women hope and a sense of care.

She noted that the Network’s hope is to see these items helping to relieve NPHIL of some of the challenges affecting women, and allowing NPHIL to focus more on bigger needs for the general response. “We have read the reports from NPHIL and the MOH and the challenges. Since we are Women Humanitarian Network, we decided to help respond to those specific needs for women in smaller ways we can so that NPHIL can focus on the bigger areas that our resources cannot reach.”

Receiving the items, the Head of the POCs, Dr. Thelma Nelson, appreciated the LWHN for the items, terming the gesture as “very timely.”

Dr. Nelson, however, appealed for more donations that will help NPHIL respond to the needs of individuals in quarantine.

NPHIL’s Executive Director, Dr. Mosoka Fallah, said he was overwhelmed and happy with the level of concerns and support NPHIL and the MoH continue to receive from Liberians.

Dr. Fallah said Liberians are not just waiting for external support but also collectively pulling resources together to help with the COVID-19 response. He said it was particularly impressive to see all Liberian businesses around the table at a meeting with the private sector.

He expressed gratitude to LWHN for ITS urgent donation to help meet the care needs of women in the POCs and the commitment made by the Network to be called upon when there are specific needs for women in quarantine.

The Liberia Women Humanitarian Network (LWHN) consists of heads of women-led local NGOs and individuals that are passionate about humanitarian work. Over the period of 4 years they have collectively responded to humanitarian crisis internationally (Haiti Earthquake and Sierra Leone mudslide victims) and locally (Liberia, Monkey pop and Lassa Fever outbreaks including Flood that happen annually in Liberia). The recent Coronavirus outbreak is not an exception.