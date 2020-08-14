ICA Boosts Liberia’s COVID-19 Fight With ‘Selenium Drugs’

One of Liberia longest-serving insurance companies, the Insurance Company of Africa (ICA), has provided a huge consignment of ‘Selenium Drugs’ to the Government through its Response Team Unit for onward submission to the 14 Military Hospital. ICA provides vehicle and health insurance services.

According to the US National Library of Medicine and National Institutes of Health, Selenium (Se) is a ubiquitous element akin to sulfur (S) existing in the Earth’s crust in various organic and inorganic forms. Selenium concentration varies greatly depending on the geographic area. Consequently, the content of selenium in food products is also variable.

It is known that low Se is associated with an increased incidence of cancer and heart diseases. Therefore, it is advisable to supplement the diet with this element albeit in a proper form.

Although blood increased concentrations of Se can be achieved with various pharmacological preparations, only one chemical form (sodium selenite) can offer true protection.

Sodium selenite, but not selenate, can oxidize thiol groups in the virus protein disulfide isomerase rendering it unable to penetrate the healthy cell membrane. In this way, selenite inhibits the entrance of viruses into the healthy cells and abolish their infectivity. Therefore, this simple chemical compound can potentially be used in the recent battle against the coronavirus epidemic.

Making the presentation on Thursday, August 13, 2020, on the compound of the General Services Agency of Liberia (GSA), ICA General Manager, Wilbert Aboagye, who led a team of staff of the institution, said he was concerned about the growing threats of the coronavirus disease which is currently affecting the world including Liberia and as such, the Selenium is well known for treating the COVID-19.

“Before coming, we made a lot of research to find out what kind of medication that Liberia really needs to fight the pandemic and, out of that, selenium was recommended to us for treating the virus,” he added.

The ICA General Manager lauded the efforts of the Government and people for the steps taken to mitigate the situation, urging the population to continue to stick to those health protocols.

According to him, the pandemic is one that has crashed systems and peoples least able to cope and will leave deep scars.

“We are from the Insurance Company of Africa and are here to make a donation with some essential drugs to the Government to help in the fight of Covid-19.

“We all know that it is not easy, because the pandemic is really hitting the global communities as well as economies,” he said while presenting the items to the head of the Government of Liberia COVID-19 Taskforce and Director General of the General Services Agency (GSA), Mary Broh.

The National Coordinator for COVID-19 Response and Director General of the General Services Agency (GSA), Mary Broh, lauded the ICA for the donation.

Receiving the items, Madam Broh promised that the drugs would be used for its intended purpose. Lavishing enough praises on the importance of Selenium Drugs, Madam Broh confirmed that her very self is using (Selenium) to avoid contracting the virus.

“We are pleased to thank the ICA for their contribution. You are Liberia’s true friend and partner, and we are going to use this item for its intended purpose,” she stated.

Meanwhile, the head of Clinical and Case Management, Doctor Jerry Browne, ICA Administrative Manager, Stephen Kerkula, and Ambrose B. Wureh, Non-Life Manager at ICA and GSA staff attend the ceremony.