“I Would Flog That Teacher, If I Were Not A Senator”

–Senate education committee chair vents anger, recommends 10- year imprisonment

River Cess County Senator Dallas A.V. Gueh said if he were the father of the 16-year-old 10th grade female student of the Soltiamon Christian School System (SCSS) who, it has been reported, was flogged by Solomon Joah, Jr., a teacher of SCSS, he (Senator Gueh) would have personally dealt with Mr. Joah, Jr., and perhaps flogged him as he did to the girl.

Joah, or junior boy, as he is popularly known, serves as the dean of students. It is alleged that he single-handedly flogged the female student.

According to Sen. Gueh, Joah’s attitude was not only gruesome but done intentionally in order to abuse the pupil, because he knows he is the first son of Reverend Solomon Joah, Sr.

“His father is my former classmate and a personal friend, who many think is my brother,” Gueh said as he expressed his anger in session.

Sen. Gueh, a former classroom teacher for 32 years, chairs the senate statutory committee on education in the 54th Legislature. He also served as district education officer and county chief education officer (CEO.)

He said the senate committee will also recommend to authorities at the Ministry of Education a 10-year imprisonment for Joah, “because he physically abused a female student without justifiable reason.”

Joah Jr., is the son of Reverend and Mother Solomon Joah, Sr., proprietors of SCSS. He has been accused of cruelly and physically assaulting a 16-year-old 10th grade female student recently. The girl has since been suffering from pains, especially in her groin.

Gueh made the statement on Thursday, June 27, 2019, when he served as guest facilitator to the National Youth Legislative Policy Dialogue. The dialogue was organized and funded by NAYMOTE Partners for Democratic Development and held at the Legislative Information Service (LIS) at the Capitol Building in Monrovia.

“It is unacceptable, gruesome, cruel and, moreover, how can a man, who claimed to have gotten his teacher’s training from the USA, be so wicked, as if he was never trained as a teacher?” Senator Gueh wondered.

He added, “Nowadays, no one beats on students anymore — our education system subscribes to different punishment.”

“Besides the MoE’s decision, of which we were informed that the Sotiamon teacher will be banned from teaching or working as an administrator in any school in the country, with the school being fined L$250,000 to be paid into government’s revenue, the school will also be responsible for the payment of medical and other damages. We will also recommend that he go to jail for 10 years,” Gueh declared.

The dialogue is aimed at creating a platform for a predominantly youthful citizenry, to interact with representatives and senators of the 54th Legislature.

Sen. Gueh spoke on the theme, “the Role and Responsibility of the Senate Education Committee and its Impact.”

‘Nonsense’ system

Besides, venting his frustration over the unmerciful flogging of the 16-year-old female student, Sen. Gueh termed as ‘nonsense’ the educational sector, saying that a majority of the education reform Law of 2011, including the decentralization of school boards in all the counties, have been ignored, leading to about 70 percent of untrained teachers in the classrooms. This also includes the lack of issuing licenses to teachers, the free compulsory primary education and the US$5 million student loans.

Recommendations

Sen. Gueh said the Committee has formally recommended to the MoE that all ‘nursing schools,’ which are offering certificates, be shut down. The MoE, according to the recommendation, must personally issue licenses to teachers and supervise and create a standard or ban schools’ graduations.