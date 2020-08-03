– President Weah eulogizes fallen ex-Cameroonian Football Captain Stephen Tataw

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George M. Weah has received with deep sadness news of the death of legendary Cameroonian football player Stephen Tataw, with whom he played during his stint with Cameroonian Club, Tonnerre de Yaoundé.

Tataw’s passing has shocked not just the football world, but all those who had come to know him.

The deceased player captained his country’s national team and is well known for helping to take Cameroon to the 1990 FIFA World Cup. That year, they became the first African nation to have reached the quarter finals stage of that tournament.

According to a press releases from the Executive Mansion, President Weah and Tataw formed a strong bond of friendship during their time with Tonnerre Yaoundé in Cameroon in the late 1980s. The President recalls the great memories and aspirations they both shared during that nascent period of their lives.

He described Tataw as a wonderful friend who will be immensely missed. “I have lost a great friend and brother. Steve was such a nice person, he made my stay in Yaounde a memorable one. He will be missed”, President Weah said.

Tataw had been serving a senior management role at Cameroon’s Football Association prior to his death – which reportedly occurred after months of Ill health.

The Liberian Leader extends his profound condolences to the government and people of Cameroon, and the family of the bereaved.