“I Am A Record Breaker, Talk-and-Do President”

Tells marketers as he warns Liberian media against “negative reportage”
President George Weah has referred to himself as “a record breaker, talk-and-do” President, calling on Liberians not to listen to those in whose care the country was entrusted for more than 100 years and had nothing to show in terms of their achievements.
Though the President recently decriminalized free speech through the legislature, he has challenged the Liberian media to report the “positive developments,” and desist from reporting what he portrayed as “negative image” of the country.
He said while he does not intend to influence the content of the media reportage, it is important that media reports facts and truth of happenings in the country as their professional, and national responsibilities require.
“To my friends who are members of the Fourth Estate, let me indicate that we need the image of this country to be portrayed in a very positive way. When you see good things, you must talk about it; when you see bad things, you can also talk about them,” President Weah said.
The President’s remarks were delivered extemporaneously on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the program marking the official dedication of the Old Road Market. He said that it is “unhealthy and harmful for the peace and development of Liberia for the media to report wrong in the face of truth.”
“You cannot see the truth and report the wrong,” he said, stressing the negative effects of growing “misdirected media reportage,” according to a release from the Executive Mansion.
The President’s remarks appear a bit less rash than remarks he delivered at the dedication of another market, the Duport Road Market, where he threatened that “anyone caught insulting the President will be dealt with, according to the law.” The statement, delivered on the eve of the much heralded “Save The State Protest” held on June 7, 2019, was received with shock and dismay and seemed to earn him more negative feedback, amid the pending protest.
Pundits are now wondering whether the President has started a trend to air out his frustrations with free speech every time he dedicates a new market. This is only the second instance, and may be too early to tell.
In a related development, the President then informed residents of the Old Road Community that the construction of the “state-of-the-art market” is part of the government’s development plan to build roads, markets and invest in agriculture, as enshrined in the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).
“The construction of the Old Road Market,” according to the release, marks the second time President Weah has intervened to give the facility semblance of modernity. He had earlier raised the roof of the market, which was virtually falling due to decay.
He told the marketers and other cheering residents that Liberia is bound to progress with development when Liberians learn to bear patience and work with his government.
“You have given me a six-year mandate; it will not take a day to reconstruct the country or two weeks to revamp the economy,” President Weah told the crowd in an effort to dismiss growing criticisms that his administration is not working to improve the lives of Liberians.
The President said that his government was working “untiringly” to fix the bad economy it inherited, and said that no other President before him has achieved what “I have achieved in less than two years in office.”
Though the President did not categorize his achievements over his less than two years in office, a student of politics at the University of Liberia informed this newspaper on condition of anonymity that the president has nothing positive, “except that his administration has brought untold suffering to Liberians, and has equally sanctioned the free movement suspected criminals onto the streets.”
However, the President said: “Our agenda is to develop Liberia, because my plan is to ensure the realization of promises I made to develop the country through roads construction and improve the agriculture sector.”
“This is why we are building roads, we are making sure that all untidy structures are changed and Liberians are empowered to be able to grow their own food,” the Executive Mansion release said, quoting the President.
He bemoaned the fact other Liberians continue to criticize in spite of the tremendous efforts being made to develop the country, adding, “There are other citizens, who still criticize this market to insinuate that the government is doing nothing.”
Weah continued, “Twelve years ago, you never had paved roads in your communities, because those who were in power continue to say the roads are not good, and not well paved. I am doing everything for you—something that those who spent 12 years in power did not achieve.”
He added, “I want you to join me so that together we can fix the broken economy, because criticisms will not help the situation.”
The President pledged that the government will do its best to fix the economy, but called on Liberians to maintain the peace, as there cannot be development amid conflict and confusion.
Weah: “What was damaged during the 14 years of civil war,” he said, “cannot be fixed in a day’s time. This government is focused on rehabilitating Liberians whose lives were damaged. I want you not to join those who are undermining the country through protests. Join me to rebuild the country.”
As part of his development plans, President Weah said the government was exerting efforts to change the lives of Liberians, by building concrete homes in place of the huts they have been living in over so many decades.
He promised that concrete structures for indigent Liberians will be built across the 15 counties. He said those Liberians, who worked in past regimes, and are sincerely willing to work with this government will be welcome while those that are not willing will be weeded out.
The President used Wednesday’s occasion to disclose his government’s plans to support Liberian farmers to enable them grow food and make the country self-sufficient in food production.
Mr. President , your economy is FAILING, oh! What are your thoughts on THIS important issue???
Ok, now ” How do we improve the economy to benefit the quality of life of the Liberian citizens “? What really matters to the poor man is feeding his family
What incentives are you going to give to hundreds of thousands of “disenfranchised Liberians ” willing to come home from western Europe & America & elsewhere abroad to invest in their countries? Why can’t Embassies be initially implementators to capture the ideas and business plans of those “disenfranchised Liberians ” and help co-coordinated with the National Investment Commission so those coming can have a smooth path to success. The co-ordination process can include MOU ( memorandum of understanding) in regarding to banking, assuring foreign creditors of the viability of the business with certain assurances from the government. This will delay a lot of “back & forth” in being vulnerable to bribery and many “red tapes” that prevent small foreign business growth in Liberia from foreign entities with foreign sources of Capital. This would mean equipping Liberian embassies with employees with those skill sets to interface with those foreign businesses and the NIC ( national investment Commission). These “disenfranchised Liberians ” are a “missing component ” to Liberians economic growth. They were mostly born in Liberia. are sending remittances faithfully to help relatives, they are importantly skilled in vital professions to help the country and they have access to foreign capital from the various countries they hold citizenship in. Let’s open our arms and identify those willing to “do good” for Liberia but in an accommodatacc and predictable fashion to both the government, the individuals and the NIC to ensure a “smooth transition “.
PROGRESS for the people and economy is the preferred “end goal”! Hopefully, like Ghana and many other countries
In Europe, south America, etc. we can establish requirements to make some of these “disenfranchised Liberians ” citizens. Those who demonstrate a desire to improve the wellbeing of Liberia.
Oh yes! You are a record breaker Mr President. No one can take that from you,that is why you started breaking down your house(s) to build new ones immediately you toke office. No president has ever done that! Indeed you are truly a record breaking man! The private jet, the 40 plus brand new homes built along the RIA area is a world record breaking for a president who is fresh to the presidency! I mean who can’t take that from Weah? Tolbert,no. Tubman…I don’t think so! Taylor,well you might want to argue and Doe,the evidence is right in Tuzon, where his multi-million dollars home is yet to be completed. Becareful how you break record….you might not want to end like ,Doe or Taylor!
KZZ… Please stop… You know well and good we aren’t discussing entertainment. At the rate which Liberia economic and corruption is going ..No one should be surprised when the worse case scenario happens… For goodness sake man, we are appearing in the economist… This is ALARMING
Shut-up M.Cammue! Truly and correctly, George Weah is a record breaker! Which footballer in Africa before Weah ever became World Best, Europe Best, Africa best? Whoever in Liberia? Which Liberian President ever hailed directly from the masses and won his presidency By and through one of the most transparent, free, and fair democrartic multi-party elections in Liberia? NO OTHER but George Manneh Weah!
Which Liberian president prior to coming to power had already made and broken Records of been popularly known on the word stage? No other but George Weah! Cammue, which Liberian Presisdent ever introduced PRO POOR AGENDA? That is only the record breaker George Manneh Weah. Cammue, tell us which Liberian Preaident ever ensured tuition free universities and colleges throughout the country? That´s this true son of the soil George Weah!
Tell us Cammue, which Liberian President can any Liberian be proud of of speaking both english and french?? Its this great and dynamic leader George WEAH! Which Liberian president have ever focused on the reconstruction of roads throughout the country? Which Liberian President the international community have ever said they have confidence in his leadership so much and are willing to work with this much? No other, but Pres. Weah! Which Liberian politician can boast of founding and been the leader of the largest followers ever in Liberia? No other but President Weah!
If you truly understood what I wrote, your response would’ve started without an insult! Go back and read what I wrote, perhaps you will digest the content well and make an informed rebuttal.
Peace is the answer for rapid development Mr. President. I fully agree.
Y’all please stop been delusional. How can you have peace when corruption is at this level… When our judiciary, legislature are criminal minded. This isn’t all on George Weah and he sure isn’t helping… No amount of praying will fix this…. We can’t keep selecting/electing bad characters and ignorant people and expecting things to change
