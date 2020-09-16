Hyde Sand Mining Company Provides Sanitation Materials for Caldwell Residents

Residents of Monrovia and its environs have over the decades relied on the government to perform social services for them in almost everything. This mindset has fueled a level of complacency that communities are left often left ravaged by garbage and litter, with the expectation that the municipal sanitation teams will come to clean their areas.

In spite of it being public information that the city corporation sanitation teams are mainly responsible for main streets, local residents use it as an opportunity to dump their dirt on the motor roads for the sanitation teams to collect, which poses challenges of overwhelming filths and environmental pollution.

Some citizens in Caldwell, however, are taking the initiative and ownership of their environment to keep it clean, with the help of Hyde, a Chinese Sand Mining Company.

The company has provided some sanitation equipment to residents of Caldwell in the Taylor Major compound who have voluntarily availed themselves to clean their communities. The items, which were delivered recently, comprised several wheelbarrows, shovels, rakes and cutlasses, among others.

Presenting the items, Anthony J. Borbor, the local manager of Hyde Sand Mining Company, said the donation was a continuation of earlier assistance and support to the community to ensure a clean and safe environment. According to him, the company had earlier donated Covid-19 items such as buckets, nose masks, respectively.

He assured the residents of the company’s readiness to support community initiatives.

Caldwell is one of the historic settlements in Liberia that predates the founding of the Republic. Established around 1825, the Township of Caldwell remains an underdeveloped district that is being populated now by many Fulanis who are acquiring huge portions of land from landowners and building thereon.

Mr. Borbor told residents that the company believes in the ability of the community leadership and will do everything possible to work with them to ensure that the community is well developed.

The donation, according to Borbor, forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and will ensure that it is well maintained.

“We want to work with the community, especially people living in the vicinity of the company, to help move it forward,” he said. “So, this is why we are here today to deliver these items to be used for its intended purpose.”

He further emphasized that the equipment will help to reduce the challenges that residents of the community encounter in keeping the area clean.

While acknowledging the community leadership, Mr. Borbor called on them to take sanitation issues seriously.

“This, he said, would ensure that their environments are clean always, as sanitation issues are a shared responsibility that requires change of attitude.”

Mr. Borbor believes that “… it is important to keep our community clean because we need to live by example so other communities can follow.”

However, the Hyde local manager used the occasion to inform the community dwellers that the company will construct at least four hand pumps in the area to serve over 5,000 inhabitants around its sand mining site.

Mrs. Victoria Paygar, chair-lady of Taylor Major compound, lauded the company for the donation.

“The Hyde Sand Mining Company remains a strong partner to the community, as evidenced by its continuous financial and logistical support,” she said.