Hundreds Sign Brumskine’s Book of Condolence

President George Weah on Tuesday led an array of present and government officials, to sign the book of condolence for former Senate Pro Tempore, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building on Tuesday, October 10.

President Weah was received by members of the Senate, headed by Pro Tempore Albert Tugbe Chie, and the House of Representatives led by Speaker Bhofal Chambers.

Present at the signing ceremony were members of the Liberty Party, including Brumskine’s widow, one of his sons, his daughter Charlyne and other kinsmen.

In a brief post-signing chat with the media, President Weah described the passing of the former Pro Tempore under the regime of jailed former President Charles G. Taylor, as not only a loss to his immediate family, but the entire citizenry.

Despite their political differences, President Weah said the late Brumskine remained a friend, who never wavered in his support for what he believed in, especially when it came to democratic norms.

The political leader of the All Liberian Party, and head of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties, Mr. Benoni Wilfred Urey, described the passing of Cllr. Brumskine as a wake up call for members of the Collaborating Political Parties and the opposition parties to put individual differences and political interests, and strive for greater collaboration and genuine unity of oneness.

Meanwhile, the remains of former Pro Tempore Brumskine will be conveyed to the the Rotunda of the Capitol Building on Thursday, at 2:00 p.m., where it will lie state for few hours, completing the Legislature’s component of the ceremony on Capitol Hill, where he served from 1997 to 1999.

In another development, the extraordinary session, which was expected to last for a week, seems to have been extended for undisclosed period.