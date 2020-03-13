Hundreds Pay Homage at the Late Quiwonkpa’s Memorial

In commemoration of Decoration Day

Following a recent initiative by the proprietor of the Sanana Funeral Home to create a memorial wall for the late Brigadier General Thomas G. Quiwonkpa, hundreds of Nimbaians on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, paid homage to the fallen General and, in commemoration of Decoration Day. Prior to this day, it is believed that only family members have been reflecting on General Quiwonkpa whose grave is not available to decorate on Decoration Day.

The flooding of people to this newly installed monument on the wall of Sanana suggests that people have long wished to pay homage to the fallen General from Nimba County, Liberia. People who flooded the area included his children, relatives, and other citizens who laid wreaths and expressed their condolences to the family.

Dr. Saye Parwon, a Chief Medical Doctor at the Saclepea Comprehensive Health Center in Nimba, expressed his condolences and thanked the management of the funeral home for building a memorial monument in honor of the late General.

Another citizen, Steven Doatoe, blamed the citizens of Nimba for neglecting the late General too soon.

He said the late Gen. Quiwonkpa was a patriot who stood for the truth and it was sad that nothing like his memorial could be seen anywhere in the county or the country at large. He applauded the Sanana Management for sealing a memorial on their wall for people to visit.

Since his death in 1985 after the abortive coup staged by him, this is the first time General Quiwonkpa has been publicly memorialized. He could not be memorialized during the Doe regime because such a memorial would have led to the arrest and persecution of those involved, since relations between Nimbaians and the regime of Samuel Doe had become sour. Furthermore, General Quiwonkpa, like many of his colleagues of the People’s Redemption Council (PRC), does not have a grave.

For the first time, a book of condolence was opened on March 11, 2020 and several persons signed as a way of paying tributes to his loss.

Two children of the fallen General, Anthony and Kou along with other relatives, lit candles and laid a wreath to honor their deceased father and disclosed that the family was working out modalities to erect a statue in his memory.

“The memory of our father will not be forgotten and will never be forgotten; this is why I am in mainstream politics,” said Anthony Quiwonkpa. He praised the proprietor of Sanana, Mr. Ebenezer Williams, for his farsightedness in preparing a memorial sight for their father.

Anthony Quiwonkpa contested in the 2017 representative election and lost to Mr. Joseph Sonwabi in Nimba County District #3. He is currently a Deputy Minister at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs at the Executive Mansion in Monrovia.

The proprietor, Mr. Williams, said the late Quiwonkpa along with16 others brought different approaches and ideologies to the Liberian politics, and their role played was just as important to the country as others before them were.

According to him, in spite of what was done that was considered wrong, there were other good things about them just as it is with others. Therefore, Williams said Liberians have to design a new approach to embrace one another and avoid tribal politics, which have been the main segregative factor mainly among “Natives.”