Huge Wage Bill Disparities in Public Sector

-Senate to Invite Minister Samuel Tweah, CSA Director General

Grand Bassa County Senator Jonathan L. Kaipay on Thursday, January 17, 2019, requested Senate plenary to invite Samuel Tweah, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, and the Director General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA) to address the critical issue of “the huge wage bill disparities in the public sector.”

According to information in the possession of this newspaper, there are 73,208 persons on the CSA wage bill. Of the number presented above, 233 are presidential appointees, which constitute a monthly dollars value of US$1.05 million.”

In his letter dated January 17, 2019, Senator Kaipay said a research he conducted discovered that 28,760 persons out of the 73,208 persons are receiving “general allowance,” which constitutes a monthly dollar value of US$13.57 million. “At the same time, 44,210 persons, who are duly recognized civil servants, are receiving basic salaries, which constitute a monthly dollars value of US$7.3 million.”

“Mr. Potempore and colleagues, I believe, unequivocally, that these disparities require clarification from the heads of the two requisite institutions before this august body,” Senator Kaipay noted.

Considering the economic challenges faced by the Liberian people, “the CDC-led government must conscientiously and convincingly commit itself to promote the pro-poor agenda in the interest of all Liberians,” Kaipay said.

He then expressed his strongest conviction “that the equitable distribution or appropriation of wages and benefits for public servants, including government officials, remain of paramount concern under the agenda.”

The communication was unanimously sent to the committees on Autonomous Commissions, Ways, Means, Finance and Budget to report to plenary within two weeks.

Meanwhile, Augustine Chea, the recently declared winner by the National Elections Commission of the Sinoe County by-election, was on Thursday, January 17, inducted into office by the secretary of the Senate.

By that ceremony, Chea occupies the seat vacated by former Senator Joseph Nagbe , who now serves on the Supreme Court Bench as Associate Justice.