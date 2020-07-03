House Summons JFKMC for Breach of Privacy of Late Rep. Sloh

— But hospital denies culpability
Unanimously, members of the House of Representatives voted to summon authorities of the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFKMC), including nurses and doctors assigned in the Private Room or Ward for breach of health privacy of the late Rep. J. Nagbe Sloh.
Rep. Sloh died on Tuesday, June 30 of a protracted illness, at the age of 55.
The House’s Plenary, which responded with “shock and deep sadness” made the decision on Thursday, July 2, following a communication from Grand Bassa County Representative Thomas Goshua.
The House observed a moment of silence to commemorate Rep. Sloh’s death, as was done when Rep. Adolph Lawrence died on March 24, 2019.
Rep. Goshua argued that the breach of privacy and confidentiality could not only affect a person’s dignity, but can cause harm.
“We believe that respecting privacy (and autonomy) is a form of recognition of the attributes that give humans their moral uniqueness.”
It may be recalled, hours after his demise, photos of the Sinoe County Dstrict #2 Represenative’s lifeless body went viral on social media, including a video of the late Representative being worked on by a native doctor.
Rep. Goshua, in his communication to his colleagues, complained that the photograph of their fallen colleague, which was taken in his private room at the JFKMC, is currently being displayed grossly on social media with denigrating comments from all viewers without regard to his family and the Honorable House of Representatives.
The Grand Bassa County wonders how the picture of their fallen statesman got into the public glare when they’re supposed to observe privacy of patients at the JFKMC and all medical facilities.
According to Plenary decision, authorities of the JFKMC, along with all nurses who were in charge of the late the late Representative, are expected to appear on Monday, July 6, to answer to questions on the alleged breach of health privacy.
Accordingly, depending on the level of responsibility or culpability attributed to the hospital by plenary, the House of Representatives would recommend to the Board of JFKMC or the Management for harsher fines and penalties for inappropriate or unauthorized use of information or breach of health privacy of the late Rep. Sloh. There might be recommendations of either Civil fines or criminal penalties.
A similar occurrence was in the case of the late famous Liberian musical recording artist, ‘Quincy B’, minutes after he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Pictures of the late Quincy’s corpse were seen on social media.
In a quick response to the release of the photos of the late Rep. Sloh taken during his stay at the hospital, the management of the JFKMC distanced itself from the photos, saying that friends and relatives of the late Representative had access to the private ward.
“We believe the photo circulating the social media could have only been taken by relatives and friends who had access to the patient during his admission,” JFK said.
“The Management strongly condemns this inhumane and horrible act and calls on individuals involved in the unauthorized recording, photographing and filming of patients within the premises of the Medical Center to desist.
The JFK management added that it takes “keen interest in the protection and promotion of patients’ privacy and has since instituted a Patient Privacy Policy (PPP) which protects the privacy of every patient.”
The House must be feigning everything they are claiming and threatening. Unless it is the hospital which took those photographs (which of course cannot be the case), By the way, was it the hospital which disseminated the “video of the late Representative being worked on by a native doctor”?
There is absolutely nothing wrong with being treated by a native doctor! Many many years ago, had it not been for God and the treatment of a native doctor, I would be a dead man by now! PEOPLE ARE JUST SIMPLY DAMNED FOOLISH AND EXTREMELY WICKED! MY GOD!!!
This is why I do not believe nor participate in that face-book crap! Unless there are already regulations in place prohibiting smart phones, cameras, etc. within wards in the hospital; in the age of SMART PHONES AND THE ABUSE OF FACE-BOOK, with relatives, friends, and legislative colleagues, etc. visiting the patient, the House or anyone is simply ranting to “talk about” level of responsibility or culpability attributed to the hospital, harsher fines and penalties, either Civil fines or criminal penalties,” and all that crap!
All you have to do is enact regulations, laws, policies, or guidelines, that henceforth, neither phones nor cameras shall ever be allowed in wards, whether public or private. PERIOD!
I think Mr. James Davis post clearly put things in prospective and hammered the nails right where they belong. This very lawmaker was on social media bragging, about how all his kids are in the U. S schooling and how his wife has a very good medical insurance for the family. He was widely criticized and yet, he justified his post that didn’t go well with many Liberians. Accurately being said by Mr. True Nationalist, there is nothing absolutely wrong with traditional or herbalist treatment to cure people that fall sick.
The reality is, the corvid19 has created the even play ground for everyone in Liberia regardless of status. “No one leaves Liberia to anywhere for medical treatment” because all airlines are grounded. This is a very powerful message that’s being convey to our leadership, equipped and funds the health sectors in Liberia. Why should a lawmaker be earning more money than medical doctors? Hon. Sloh’s died because, our government under fund our health sectors since they don’t need madical services in Liberia, will rather travel out of Liberia to seek treatment.
About restricting cell phones in hospitals walls, as suggested by Mr. True Nationalist, I partially disagree on this because, there are the good side of cell phones and the bad side, especially since there is no land base phones operating widely across Liberia presently. There are more good side of cell phones usage in hospitals than the bad side. For example, the patient can communicate with relatives and friends while being admitted, take photos of themselves in recovering mode or during physio therapy section from accidents, going through their emails and responding to urgent messages and many more. The bad side has over shadow the usage by taking photos of patients in a very bad situations, then posting these terrible photos on social media for viewing. This is unacceptable and very in humane to our very existence as human beings. Yes, we can regulate the bad side and encourage the good side. Let have some honest discussion and play it safe.
Mr. Joseph Akoi, of course that would be a gross blunder and in fact a brutal cruelty to prevent patients from communicating with their relatives via mobile phones.
This is why we have recommended or suggested that it is people visiting patients – whether relatives or otherwise who should be prohibited from taking mobile phones or cameras with them in hospital wards – whether private or public.