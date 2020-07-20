House Grants Fouani Brothers Corporation 7-Yr Tax Break

Senate yet to concur
The House of Representatives has approved an Investment Incentive Agreement (tax break) for the Fouani Brothers Corporation to Construct and operate a Crude Oil Palm Refinery in Liberia.
The seven-year’s tax break was unanimously approved by members of the House of Representatives on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Plenary took the decision based on a recommendation by its Specialized Committee headed by Unity Party (UP) Rep. Richard Koon (District #11, Montserrado County).
It may be recalled, on Tuesday, July 14, House Speaker Bhofal Chambers, as mandated by Plenary, set up a specialized committee comprising representation of the 15 counties to scrutinize the Investment Incentive Act submitted by President George Weah in favor of Fouani Brothers Corporation to construct the refinery.
According to the Specialized Committee, the refinery will be a US$30 million investment that will add value to crude oil palm produced in Liberia by producing refined edible vegetable oils, margarine, and other processed food products, glycerin and soap noodles; all of which that are currently imported.
In addition, the the refinery, as per the agreement, will process 13,000 metric tons of crude palm oil per month for the production of edible vegetable and the derivatives from such oil, adding it will be enough for export to the Mano River Union and other neighboring countries and create employment.
“The Lack of skills by the youthful population to enable it fit the job market is one of the main factors responsible for unemployment. The committee sees the Fouani Brothers Corporation Investment Incentive Agreement as an opportunity to addressing the high unemployment rate in the country,” an excerpt of the report said.
In addition, the committee notes that within five years, the investor shall ensure employment of at least 25 Liberian nationals in technical and other skilled or professional positions in the refinery. And not later than its 10th anniversary, the investor shall ensure the employment of not less than 50 Liberian nationals in technical and other financial, administrative and supervisory positions.
The committee reduced the proposed 15 years tax break by the President to seven, which the House acted upon.
Meanwhile, the Investment Incentive has been forwarded to the Senate for concurrence.
Ok, let’s stop think for a second: Do you think the Fouani Brothers got a 7-year tax privilege WITHOUT any back scratching (quid pro quo)? Boy, if you believe that, I’ve a bridge to sell you!
Look. Our lawmakers have a history of back-scratching (corruption)! From the Global Witness Bribery Scandal to the Hummingbird Bribery Scandal– it has always been “You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours”! Fart, let me smell it!” “Money na hand, back na ground!)…So, how can you look at history and trust these cold-water lawmakers??
They’re corrupt to the core! That is why these people shouldn’t be in the business of granting special privileges to anyone!!
Sell the damn country to Weah’s Lebanese friends and share the profits on the citizens! This is totally ridiculous!!!
This is not about tax break for building and operating the factory as nice as this sounds. That investment also requests that in case they can’t find crude oil palm to refine, they will import from other sources and the imports should be tax free.
This is scaring because a factory built and not run by local produce will do little to answer the question of unemployment as being portrayed. Worst of all with the tax incentives the investor could source his raw materials from a cheaper source and without paying taxes make millions of dollars without having to encourage local planting and sourcing. The same happened to Buchanan Renewable Energy that was granted similar tax break, they focused most on their importation and doing less about the proposed investment package and when they were question or stopped temporarily, there came the death of BRE. I mean it’s common to understand if you grant me an individual duty free, I could just forget about the whole business proposal and get out there and bring loads of containers in my name and make millions of dollars outside of what i proposed to the government. What more about a whole business entity?
As entrepreneurs, we look for cheaper or no cost opportunities to make profits so if you grant us these opportunities we exploit them at the detriment of the people. So it is the Government responsibility to protect her people’s interests. I mean why encourage local production of crude oil palm to run the factory when I could just import cheaper ones tax free and make more profits as opposed to the former. This is in contradiction to the presumed intention of this investment. I therefore call on the Liberian senate to extract the tax free incentives on imported crude oil palm to encourage local farmers and local production as this will promote jobs and development.
By the way, what is a “crude oil palm”?