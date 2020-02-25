House Concurs to Create Tumutu Agriculture, Technical College

The House of Representatives has concurred with the Senate to pass the “Act Repealing the Act Creating the Tumutu Vocational Training Institute to the Tumutu Agriculture and Technical College, located in Salala District, Bong County.
The bill was initiated and submitted to the Senate by Bong County Senator Dr. Henrique Flomo Tokpa in September 2019.
When signed into law by President George Manneh Weah and printed into handbill, the College will grant an Associate of Arts Degree in various fields of discipline. They include Agriculture, Health and Natural Sciences, Education, Engineering, Business, Information and Communication Technology, among others.
According to the bill, the college will also promote and maintain centers of learning for everyone, irrespective of race, class, faith, gender, and ethnic backgrounds.
Meanwhile, the crafter of the bill, Senator Tokpa, has lauded the House of Representatives for concurring with the Senate in passing his bill, which is aimed at elevating the Tumutu Vocational Training Institute to an Agriculture and Technical College.
Senator Tokpa said the need for trained agriculture professionals to ensure Liberia’s self-sufficiency in agricultural production cannot be overemphasized.
He maintained that the elevation of the institution was necessary to address the needs for education and training in agriculture especially for the huge population of Lower Bong County and surrounding counties.
At the same time, a cross-section of citizens of Bong County have commended Senator Henrique Tokpa, former President of Cuttington University, for initiating the Act to repeal the Act Creating the Tumutu Vocational Training Institute to the Tumutu Agriculture and Technical College.
The Bong citizens who spoke to reporters in Gbarnga and other parts of the county said the contribution of Dr. Tokpa to education in Bong County is unmatched and cannot be overemphasized. They expressed optimism that President Weah will sign the bill into law because of his quest to see Liberians get involved in agriculture as a way of making the country self-reliant in food production.
how can you build another college when you cant even maintain the ones that you have. UL, Tubman , Grand Bassa all of these institutions of higher learning have unpaid teachers, no electricity, lack of laboratories, instructors, financing and a many technical and instructional issues. this is a stupid act. take care and maintain what you have instead of building new colleges
Come on bro, let appreciate the Hon for his effort. Not everyone in Lower Bong has the financial capacity to attain those institutions u just mentioned. We have lot of high school graduates in Totota, Salala Maimu, Sanoyea u name the rest, ridding motorcycle around wanted to achieve higher education but no support. I take ur point, i think d art to make Tumu Agr. n Tech college is welcome
Thank God we have few patriotic Liberians in both houses.
Mr. Flomo Tokpa, thank you brother. Push on your bill and get things done.
Don’t just push the bill, oversee the realization of this project in Bong County.
Bravo!
The idea of a Vocational Institute is great. If the institute is constructed and finally operational, our young men and women will be trained in various disciplines. It’s all good.
Public Schools:
My only concern is the horrific way in which the nation’s public schools are run. While in Liberia a few months ago, I visited some schools, private and public. At the schools, I noticed that “some” students did not have enough desks to write on neither did they have their full set of textbooks. There weren’t any dictionaries, encyclopedia, story books or periodicals. The shortage of desks and textbooks really, really boggled my mind. It is a problem that’s been around for a very long time, since 1847. Why can’t we do the right thing for educational improvement? Is the Ministry of Education waiting for the Second Coming of Christ before textbooks and desks are supplied?
This is not a criticism, but rather an observation. In my view, education must be taken seriously. In order for that to happen, I think the Ministry of Education must do everything that’s possible to supply desks and textbooks, even if the textbooks are used. It can be done. The gentlemen and women who serve as lawmakers of Liberia have their basics! They’ve got government-supplied automobiles, good insurance packages, office supplies, decent salaries and whatever they need. And my point is that the government should not be imbalanced, but rather balanced across the board. If it makes sense for a lawmaker to be issued a forty-five-thousand-dollar car, it should make ample sense for students to be given the opportunity to own their full set of textbooks!!!!! It’s a serious educational conundrum.
Once again, it is a wonderful idea for a Vocational Institute to be built. Hopefully when the Tumutu Vocational Institute becomes operational, the government will provide the textbooks, the laboratory equipment and all the supplies that will be needed.
Peace
Having a building somewhere does not necessarily mean that we have an institution of higher education. We keep constructing these “community colleges” without any thought about whether we have quality instructors or resources to maintain these institutions. They are around and serve more as a social rehabilitation center than a center for learning. Students attend and “graduate” with less education than when they entered. The sad thing is these “graduates” now believe they are very educated by virtue of a “degree” and are therefore worth more to society. It’s a real pity!