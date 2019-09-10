HILA Approved to Deliver International Preschool Curriculum

As the dawn breaks on Monday, September 9th, a new era and vision for education in Liberia will unfold. Heritage International Leadership Academy, known as HILA, will open its doors at its state of the art campus in Congo Town, Sophie Community. Founded with parents at the heart of its design and students at the core of its curriculum, HILA’s vision is to be a distinctive international school in Liberia that equips children with the quality education, professional and social skills required to compete and succeed at the global level. Owned and operated 100% by Liberians, HILA seeks to raise God-fearing leaders, self-advocates, and astute citizens.

The school offers classes for Preschool, Elementary and Junior High scholars (Kindergarten to 9th Grade) and lessons are based on a diversified curriculum that meets internationally recognized standards. Specifically for the kindergarten classes, the school has been approved to deliver an International Preschool Curriculum (IPC), the most internationally accepted Early Childhood Education (ECE) curriculum in the world. The teaching will be delivered by highly qualified teachers from different countries with extensive experience in the education field.

In addition to the curriculum, HILA will implement a Citizenship, Governance and Leadership (CIGOL) program aimed at instilling patriotism, love for the nation and civic engagement. The CIGOL program also includes a distinct life skills program to help students develop acceptable behavior and meet academic and social expectations. Furthermore, students at HILA have the opportunity to enroll in extracurricular activities including various sports, debate Club, African Dance, Cheerleading, Drama Club, Ballet, Martial Arts, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) Club and Creative Writing.

With the strong belief that parents are equal partners in the education of children, one of HILA’s goals is to work hand in hand with parents to achieve the vision and mission of the school.

At HILA, we believe that every child has the potential to achieve academic excellence and that is why it is a school that is truly beyond ordinary. For inquiries please visit the website at: www.hilalib.org or call +231 (0) 776 342 464. The School campus is located at B676, Sophie Community, in Congo Town, Monrovia, Liberia.