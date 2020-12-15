High-level UN Delegation Visits ArcelorMittal Liberia

Yekepa─ The Resident Coordinator a.i. of the United Nations (UN) in Liberia, Kingsley O. Amaning, commended ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) for its contributions to Liberia’s economic development and the numerous opportunities created by the company in jobs and the provision of much-needed services in education and healthcare.

According to an ArcelorMittal release, the latest acknowledgement was made, when Mr. Amaning, at the head of a high-power delegation, paid a day-long field visit to the ArcelorMittal Liberia mining concession and operational areas in Yekepa, Nimba County where ArcelorMittal Liberia produces approximately 5mtpa (Million tonnes per annum) of Direct Shipment Iron Ore and operates full value chain of mining, crushing, rail and port operations. ArcelorMittal Liberia also operates hospitals and schools as a true long-term partner in the community.

The courtesy visit was intended for the UN team to get a first-hand understanding of the scale of investment and mining activity by ArcelorMittal, and to learn more about the company’s plan for the future.

Others on the visit included Christiana Solomon, Peace and Development Advisor, Head, Political, Peace and Development Unit, and Manuel D. Filipe, Development Coordination Officer and Economist also in the Office of the United Nations Resident Coordinator.

During the visit, the team toured the Gangra and Tokadeh Mines and the state-of-the-art ArcelorMittal Liberia Vocational Training Center (VTC), where they expressed delight for the quality of vocational education and training being provided by the company, having been briefed by VTC Manager Dawie Loots.

At the Tokadeh Mine, the UN delegates were accompanied by Johannes Heystek, Chief Operating Officer, and managers and supervisors from various departments of ArcelorMittal Liberia.

UN Resident Coordinator, a.i. Kingsley O. Amaning expressed appreciation for the opportunity to visit ArcelorMittal Liberia and described the company’s operations as essential.

“I am leaving the concession with a greater respect for ArcelorMittal Liberia. I am leaving with a greater understanding of how much you are handling your responsibility, how useful you are to the people of Liberia, Government and the communities in which you are working. I asked a lot of questions for better understanding of the mining processes, and I must say that I personally, have a new understanding and vision of what mining is.”

Chief Operating Officer Johan Heystek who hosted Mr. Amaning and his team on behalf of ArcelorMittal Liberia’s CEO Scott Lowe extended gratitude to the UN team for the visit.

“At ArcelorMittal Liberia, our operations demonstrate that we are a responsible corporate citizen and take sustainable development very seriously. We take great pride in training and developing our staff, and of course ensuring their safety. Managing the environment to the highest standards is also a top priority. It has been a pleasure to showcase our efforts in these critical areas to our distinguished visitors”

The recent visit by the UN team follows two earlier visits to ArcelorMittal Liberia by the newly accredited British Ambassador to Liberia, His Excellency Neil Bradley, and a senior delegation from the United States Embassy in Monrovia led by US Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Sara R. Walter. These high-level visits come as the ArcelorMittal Liberia prepares for the planned recommencement of its expansion project which would ultimately result into the creation of more economic opportunities for Liberia and Liberians.