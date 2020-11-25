High-level U.S. and U.K. Diplomats Visit ArcelorMittal Liberia

The newly accredited British Ambassador to Liberia, His Excellency Neil Bradley,and a senior delegation from the United States Embassy in Monrovialed by US Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission DirectorSara R. Walter, have concluded visits to the ArcelorMittal Liberia Concession and mining operations in Yekepa, Nimba and Buchanan Grand Bassa Counties.

Ambassador Bradley and the U.S. delegation were received by ArcelorMittal Liberia’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Scott Lowe and senior executives of the company during the visits.

British Ambassador’s visit to Tokadeh

The British Ambassador’s field trip to Tokadehalso included an aerial view of the Port of Buchanan and rail infrastructure.

The Ambassador said it was a good experience to have visited ArcelorMittal Liberia’s operations to see the infrastructure, including the mines, the rail and port and to hear about workers’ health and safety and the plans for expanding the mines.

“It is great to have the opportunity to visit the ArcelorMittal Liberia operations to see their current investment in Liberia and hear about their ambitious plans for expansion. Further significant and high-quality investment can createvaluable local jobsand make a positive contribution to Liberia’s prosperity, while being sensitive towards the environment and maintaining the emphasis on employees’ safety”. Ambassador Bradley said.

The US Embassy visit to Buchanan

Not long after the British Ambassador’s trip, US delegation led by USAID-Liberia Mission Director SarahR. Walter, including Senior Defence Official, Matt Alden, Political-Economic Counselor, Joel Kopp and USAID Economic Growth Officer, Kalim Hanna, toured ArcelorMittal’s concession area and facilities in Buchanan.

Speaking on behalf of members of her delegation, Sara R. Walter congratulated ArcelorMittal Liberia for its outstanding work in the areas of health and education and said her team was excited by the chance to tour the company’s facilities and learn more about its operations first-hand.

Reflecting on the visit she said: “I would say my key take-a-ways are that I see a real engine for economic growth here for Liberia…. a real opportunity for creating more jobs, good jobs and offeringa good quality of life for Liberians with a very responsible approach.”

Embassy visits a vote of confidence in ArcelorMittal Liberia

In summing up the recent visits, CEO Scott Lowe said: “We have been honored to have both UK and US embassies visit our operations to learn about our current business and our exciting plans for the future. We are very grateful for their confidence in our Company”.

