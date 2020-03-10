Heritage Schools Trains 65 In Classroom Management

More than 65 school teachers have received training in classroom management as a way of enhancing service delivery in schools. The training was provided by the Heritage Schools System of Liberia in collaboration with the African Institute for Development Researcher (AIDER).

The training was also conducted during a workshop held in collaboration with AS Charitable Society, a reputable and high-impact local Non-governmental organization (NGO) in Paynesville, outside Monrovia. The training took place at the newly constructed Heritage Schools Complex in JJY Community.

The workshop was facilitated by Mory Sumaworo, Ph.D., a Liberian academic, researcher and an entrepreneur who is the founder of AIDER.

The theme of the training was “Effective Classroom Management for Quality Learning Outputs” . Attending the workshop were school administrators from various institutions in Montserrado, Margibi and Bong counties.

Opening the training, Dr. Sumaworo said education is important for sustainable development and shared prosperity, which cannot be achieved or attained in the absence of qualified instructors and teachers.

According to Dr. Sumaworo, the training was organized to “equip teachers with basic skills to tackle the current decline in the quality of education across the the country. In addition, teachers were trained on strategies that would enhance their skills in classroom management, scheme of work, lesson plans, among others.”

“When we transform a teacher, we have transformed the entire society because the teacher is at the core of the knowledge delivery chain,” he said.

Dr. Sumaworo urged the participants to use the knowledge gained from the workshop to improve their teaching method to provide quality education to their students.

Dr. Sumaworo said that HSSL is a subsidiary organizational body of the AS Charitable Society, and it currently supervises and manages 22 schools located in six counties with approximately 6000 students.

The AS Charitable Society is recognized as one of the most effective and high-impact local NGO in Liberia. It builds schools, digs wells with hand-pumps, catering orphans, venerable and fatherless children and other development and humanitarian projects. It was incorporated in 1995 by Shiekh/ Abubakar Sumaworo, the Grand Mufti of Liberia.

The attendants and participants requested a series of such workshop from Dr. Sumaworo and his team due to its importance in carrying out their jobs as teachers and school administrators.

Some of the topics covered were: Effective Teaching Methodology presented by Mr Mohamed Konneh a long-time classroom teacher with a Master’s degree in Instructional Technology; The Role of Teachers’ Personalities on Students’ Performance and Learning Process, presented by Abass Kanneh, an experienced classroom teacher with a Master’s degree in Education; Emboldening Morals Lessons into Classroom Activities, presented by Mr Isiaka Sumaworo, who also has a Master’s degree in Education and—Collaboration among teachers in managing the Classroom”, presented by Mr Musa Sheriff, a classroom teacher with a higher Diploma in Education.