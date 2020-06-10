Herbalists Who Cured AIDS Patients Say They Can Cure COVID-19

Two of their former patients testify to having been cured of HIV/AIDS and cancer.

Liberia, a tiny yet richly endowed nation located on the west coast of Africa, has so much of untapped forests and countless herbs which forest communities have used for centuries for the cure of many diseases prior to the advent of scientifically proven medicines.

But, on a sad note, knowledge, and use of these herbs is said to be losing out to modern western medicine and there are fears that, with the continued loss of forest cover to logging and destructive farming activities, knowledge of these herbs and the efficacies against illnesses may be lost forever if measures are not taken to halt this trend.

Amid the ongoing fight against the deadly novel coronavirus, the Daily Observer came in contact with two ladies in their late 50s, who fervently believe they can help kick COVID-19 out of the country; but they are deeply saddened by government’s refusal to accept their request.

Madam Juah N. Blamoh, a resident of Paynesville, told the Daily Observer that COVID-19 will in no way be a threat to lives or normal businesses if the government accepts her intervention.

“I have nowhere else to go. I am a Liberian, born here and brought up at the national cultural center, Kendeja. I want to help my people survive this sickness, not kill them,” Madam Blamoh said.

She pointed out that it is God who gave her the wisdom and showed her countless herbs to attend to people suffering from many critical sicknesses, including HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetes and many other illnesses.

“At 12, I encountered Jesus. One day, while walking around somewhere near Kendeja, I saw Jesus appeared to me and He ordered me to be still. He asked me what I could do if he showed me the light and my reply was, ‘I will serve you.’”

“And He told me that AIDS has a cure and people should not be dying. He showed me some leaves and how to use them. Since then, I have been helping lots of people get cured of HIV/AIDS,” Madam Blamoh added.

Madam Blamoh further said even if it were not Jesus Christ Himself that appeared to her decades ago, she believes that there is a God and that He reveals Himself to the redeemed.

“I have treated people suffering from cancer, diabetes, and many other diseases, and they are all well and moving around today. Before the outbreak of this Coronavirus, God again showed me a solution to COVID-19. I have the treatment, and I want to help government kick COVID-19 out of our country, but I am being downplayed by the people in authority,” she lamented.

“I need money but I am not into this because of money. All I want is that people should live until it is God’s appointed time for them to die. People should not be dying of sicknesses when there are solutions,” Blamoh added.

When asked whether she has engaged government through the Ministry of Health (MOH) or the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) on the need to share her gift, she sighed and said, “Yes, but they don’t believe me.”

About those who have been able to benefit from her herbal treatment, Madam Blamoh gave our reporter a lengthy list of names, some of who have traveled to other parts of the world. But a significant number of them are still in the country, alive and well, and involved in their own businesses of choice.

Testimonies

Reaching out, Sarah Seetie, who said she once suffered from HIV/AIDS, told the Daily Observer that Madam Juah Blamoh treated her over seven years ago and, since then, each time she visited the hospital and did her HIV/AIDS test, she tested negative.

“I was tested positive for AIDS at the ELWA Hospital and life was so unbearable just by hearing that I had AIDS. I also visited two other hospitals and still tested positive. I did so to confirm the facts and know how to live the remaining years of my life,” Seetie said.

According to her, her husband, who also worried for several years because he was presumed HIV/AIDS positive, came in touch with Madam Blamoh through someone else (unnamed), and Madam Blamoh assured him that his wife (Sarah) would recover from the disease and once again live a normal life.

“I used to take the AIDS drugs to suppress it. I lived on the drugs for a few years but, when I came in contact with Ma Juah and she gave me some herbs, everything began to turn around. I took in her herbs for some time and later returned to the hospital. But I was tested negative for the disease. I am now free of AIDS, and my husband, too, is free of it as we continue living our lives happily,” Sarah said with a smile beaming from her face.

About why she chose to openly speak out concerning her contracting HIV/AIDS as well as her reported cure, Seetie said, “There is nothing to be ashamed of. I know there is a stigma, but I don’t care because we are all humans.

“What we don’t like to do in this country is to appreciate our own. God has blessed us so much and has given us people within our own country who have the ideas to solve certain difficult national problems; but we ignore them and wait for the arrival of foreign solutions.

“This is one of the reasons we are nowhere and might remain a very poor country for several decades or even a century ahead,” she averred.

Also speaking to the Daily Observer, Mr. Bob Johnson, who said he once suffered from a throat cancer, commended Madam Juah Blamoh for her intervention.

“God comes first; Ma Juah saved my life. I suffered from severe pain in my throat in 2018 and I hardly ate or drank water. Life was so terrible for me and to a point where I preferred death to life. I visited all the well known health care centers and hospitals, including the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, but I did not get any redress.

“I went to Conakry, Guinea, but also found no help. I came back to Liberia and went to Tappita Hospital where I was diagnosed of a certain cancer in my throat but was told that there is no treatment for it in Liberia or in any nearby African country, [unless I traveled to] India, America or some other countries with advanced healthcare systems,” Johnson said.

He further narrated that in order to get the needed financial assistance and seek foreign medical attention, he reached out to one radio station and explained his condition, hoping that his voice could have been played on air for humanitarians to come to his help — without success.

“I was frustrated more but didn’t give up. I went to [the state-owned radio station] ELBC, and I explained my condition. It was played on the radio on the 8th of November 2018. On the 9th of the same month and year, I received a call from only one person and she told me that she could help me.

“Yes, that person is Madam Juah Blamoh. She came to my place and offered to help me at no cost. She told me that she has some treatment she could give me, without my worrying about traveling abroad for treatment and, indeed, she did. God used her and I got my cure and healing,” he explained with excitement.

Johnson said he is no longer suffering from the pains and has since resumed his normal life’s activities.

“God is hearing me and seeing me as well. I did not show up to create any false impression. I was not paid, nor can I be paid to say all of what I am saying. Here are my medical reports. I should have been taken to India if I had received US$15,000 for travel expenses as well as payment for the surgery,” he said, displaying his medical reports, which are in the possession of the Daily Observer.

Madam Siah J. Leiway is another herbalist who is concerned about having the opportunity to make her contribution towards the fight against COVID-19.

She told the Daily Observer that she also reached out to NPHIL and had meaningful conversation with Dr. Mosoka Fallah. But everything ended the moment she left Dr. Fallah’s office.

“I was asked to write all of what I know about my herbs and how I can help. I did so and submitted same to Dr. Fallah. But I am yet to get a reply since I sent him my paper two months ago now. I don’t know why they are doubting me. I have been in this business for about 20 years now, and I have handled many different cases of sickness,” Madam Leiway, who is popularly known as Ma J., said.

She said she hopes that government would consider accepting her herbs.

“What they received from Madagascar is not bad; but we have a lot more of those things here. We don’t need to spend any huge sums of money in taking care of sick people when we have the remedies. Now is the right time,” she admonished.

When contacted, Dr. Mosoka Fallah admitted to meeting with the two ladies separately and listening to them; but he advised that scientific issues require lots of processes and, as such, they should not think that they are not important to the fight against COVID-19.

“We are all Africans and have one way or the other received treatment directly from herbs; but what we are into now requires a careful look at. Whatever the case is, we will see what to do,” he said.