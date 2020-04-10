Hawa Evelyn Sherman Knuckles Has Died

The Knuckles, Sherman & Coleman families are deeply saddened to announce the home going in her 74th year of our beloved mother, grandmother & sister, Mrs. Hawa Evelyn Sherman Knuckles. This heartbreaking loss occurred on Friday, April 3, 2020 after a protracted illness.
She was predeceased by her husband, the late Willis DeFrancis Knuckles, Jr. in 2014. She was predeceased by both parents, the late Varney & Virginia Sherman, and by her four siblings, John Feweh, G. Fole, Frederic Kahn Tamu, and Mietta Virginia.
She leaves to mourn her loss, her children, Hawa-Ellen, Willis III & Marie, and Ethel Virginia (E.V.), her grandchildren, Samuel Willis and Nala Myriam. She also leaves to mourn her loss, her maternal aunt, Miranda Sonii, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Arrangements will be announced later.
This announcement was brought in by Hawa-Ellen Knuckles, Willis D. Knuckles III & Ethel V. Knuckles, children of the deceased.
who cares about her death. what did she contribute to society but be part of a privileged family of Congau aristocrats. put this with the death announcements because nobody really cares but her family. what did she contribute to help the homeless, education, mentally challenged, build schools, to the infirmed, EBOLA, etc. all she did was to live off the fame of her family ties.
I mourn for the family but this should be in the obituaries. You do have to realize that she is not your ordinary liberian she is related to Sen. Varney Sherman. How do you know what she contributed. You are a devilish person may the devil meet you without airconditioning in hot hell