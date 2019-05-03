Hat-tricks Keeping Oilers at the Top as Phase Two Resumes

The top three teams in the Orange-sponsored Liberia Football Association (LFA) first division national league were unchanged as the second phase resumed on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

League leaders LPRC Oilers hammered FC Fassell 8-0 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in game two. Dominic Jarteh, who once top scored for former Fatu FC, opened the floodgates before Terry Sackor and Varney Sando produced yet another hat-trick, respectively.

Earlier, defending champions Barrack Young Controllers (BYC) moved level with LISCR FC on 25 points in the second position following a 5-1 victory over Keitrace FC. LISCR, who lost 0-1 to NPA Anchors in the first leg at the ATS in February, were held to a 2-2 draw in Kakata, Margibi County.

Christopher Jackson took his tally to 13 goals, having put LISCR ahead, but the Shipping Boys were pegged back by the Port Boys, who were excellent in defense. LISCR remain second on superior goal difference, while BYC remained in the third position.

Elijah Clark, third on the scoring chart, was on target as Watanga FC bounced back to winning way and moved into the fourth place, exchanging positions with Nimba United, following a 2-1 win over Small Town FC in game one in Kakata.

United forced Monrovia Club Breweries to a 1-1 in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County with Varney Dukuly, who is a goal behind Jackson, converting a spot kick. Matis Mulbah had put Breweries ahead.

Jubilee FC breathed life into their hope for survival with a 2-1 win over Nimba FC in game two. While the top three remained unchanged, Jubilee, Keitrace and Fassell maintained their bottom positions as well.

ATS Keitrace 1 VS BYC 5 LPRC Oilers 8 VS FC Fassell 0 Buchanan Monrovia Club Breweries 1 VS Nimba United 1 Jubilee FC 2 VS Nimba FC 1 Kakata Watanga 2 VS Small Town 1 NPA Anchors 2 VS LISCR 2.