Hajj 2019: Liberian Pilgrims Arrive in Saudi Arabia

A special chartered flight carrying over 300 Liberian Muslim pilgrims has landed in the Holy City of Medina to take part in the 2019 Hajj activities, a release has said.

According to the release from the Liberian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, pilgrimage to Makkah is one of the fundamental pillars of Islam, which is incumbent on all Muslims with proven financial capabilities, as well as sound health, to make the journey to Makkah at least once in their lifetime.

The release informs that upon arrival at the Prince Mohammed International Airport in Medina, the pilgrims were received by staffs of the Liberian Embassy led by Abu Kamara, Minister Counselor and Chargé d’Affairs, as well the Honorary Consul of Liberia in Jeddah, Ayman Al-Hilali, his special Assistant, Gaoussou Diaby and an array of Saudi officials.

During the brief reception at the airport, Mr. Riyadh welcomed the guests (pilgrims) and expressed gratitude to Allah (God) for their safe arrival.

Mr. Kamara then expressed gratitude to President George Weah for the level of support and religious tolerance being witnessed in Liberia during his regime.

He said such initiatives have the potential to enhance unity and national reconciliation.

Meanwhile, several pilgrims also expressed appreciation to President Weah for the level of support and exemplary leadership he has shown since his ascendancy to his highest office of the nation, and prayed for peace and stability in Liberia.

The pilgrims have meanwhile extended gratitude to Mr. Ayman for providing gift kits to the pilgrims upon arrival.

Ayman said the gesture was his own way of identifying with the Liberian pilgrims, and wished them a pleasant stay while performing their spiritual duties in the Kingdom.

Extending similar gratitude, the pilgrims thanked the officials of both the Foreign Ministry and the Roberts International Airport for the assistance rendered them during the preparation for this year’s Hajj.