H. Conway Foundation Puts Smiles on Faces of Widows, Others

The H. Conway Foundation has distributed over US$5,000 worth of food and non-food materials to 16 organizations and communities as Christmas gifts for widows, orphans and visually impaired people.

The distribution began on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Doe Community where three organizations including Widows, Orphans and Disables Assistance Organization (WODAO), United Children Foundation, and Children United Development Association (CUDA) all based in Doe Community.

The distribution of the items was a scene of excitement and joy as beneficiaries were jubilating for the Christmas gifts provided them.

Harry Tenumu Conway, Jr., chief executive officer of the H. Conway Foundation, said he inherited the passion of giving from his late dad who was there for others.

Mr. Conway said his father did not need to know anyone but as long you had a genuine need he was in the position to help.

He added that his father often reminded them of the Grebo saying “Kon Gee, Konwloo,” which states that “you have eyes to see, and heart to feel,” therefore when your eyes see the plight of others, your heart should feel it and move you into action to do something if you have.

“Don’t wait for someone to ask for help before you help when you are already seeing the person’s condition. What we are doing today, is to build an instrument that will make practical the spirit of giving and selflessness that the Grebo saying calls for,” Mr. Conway’s statement was read by Aloysius D. Toe

Lorenzo T. Weah, youth chairman of Doe Community, lauded Mr. Conway for reaching out to people in need, especiallywidows, orphans and visually impaired people.

“The distribution of food and non-food items to our people shows that Mr. Conway has the real spirit of giving and continue to think about his people despite his location,” Mr. Weah said.

Mr. Weah said he believes that it’s God who has made Mr. Conway to think about people back home, especially slum community where Mr. Conwaypersonally was raised and went to school.

Joseph Jubor, chairman of the H. Conway Foundation, said Mr. Conway has a spirit of giving back to people who are in need, which is being demonstrated this festive season.

According to him, Mr. Conway has personally impacted his life and will remain grateful to him and pray that more people can be beneficiaries.

“This is the man who believes in sharing with people. Doe Community is being selected because this is the placeMr. Conway went to school and therefore understands the living conditions of the people in this area,” Mr. Jubor said.

Meanwhile, other beneficiaries are Hope in Christ Orphanage Home in Careysburg, Christ Victory of Hope Orphanage Home in Duazon, Lord’s Prayer Orphanage in Morris’ Farm Community, Monrovia Training Academy in Lower Johnsonville, United Blind Association of Liberia, Great Commission Orphanage and FatumaTohade among others.