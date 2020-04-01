Gwen Myers Featured in City University of London’s Gallery of Extraordinary Women

Commemorating International Women’s Day 2020

Gwendolyn Myers, Executive Director of Messengers of Peace-Liberia and Global Peace Champion, has been recognized by City University of London as the first Liberian to be added to this year’s Gallery of Extraordinary Women achieving extraordinary since 1984.

The academic recognition, “Gender, Quality & Equality”, came on March 8, 2020 in commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD), held under the theme “Each for Equal.”

In her Facebook post, Gwendolyn wrote: “March 8, 2020, would remain indelible in the story of my journey. I lost my beloved father (G. Mathews Myers) on the day City University of London announced my selection as the overall winner by the President, Sir Paul Curran, to become this year’s addition to City’s gallery of Extraordinary Women achieving the extraordinary since 1894.”

“These women inspire us because they’ve been ready to try to challenge and to lead, making life better for others and pursing the boundaries of what can be accomplished”, City University of London noted.

She dedicated her global recognition to her late father (G. Matthew Myers) who, she said, gave his best to see her triumph. “My selection to City University of London gallery of Extraordinary Women is an acclamation of what is to come and exactly what my father desired as an educator”, Gwendolyn said.

Gwendolyn is a recent graduate of the State University of London with a Master of Arts Degree in International Politics & Human Affairs. During her studies at the University, Gwendolyn maintained her work as global peace advocate and received other recognitions from prestigious global institutions including Time Magazine, Frontline Women Documentary, and Coalition for Peace-UK etc.

The University’s gallery, which is an online and physical gallery displayed on campus, recognizes Professional, Influential and Inspirational Women doing extraordinary work to include Professors from various fields, Athletes, Pilots, Computer Specialists, Judges, Lawyers, Lecturers, Bankers, Journalists, Diplomats and Parliamentarians from different countries-UK, Nigeria, Morocco, Portugal, USA, Ghana and now a Peace Advocate from Liberia.

City University of London is an independent member institution of the University of London. Established by Royal charter in 1836, the University of London consists of 18 independent member institutions with outstanding global reputations and several prestigious central academic bodies and activities.

“When your way pleases the Lord, you’ll be seen with kings, queens, princesses and women of substance”, Gwendolyn said.