GVL Donates Building Materials for James E. Green Sports Pitch Renovation in Sinoe

Ahead of the 2021 National County Sports Meet, Golden Veroleum (Liberia) Inc. has donated material to the authorities of Sinoe County for the renovation of the James E. Green Sports page in Greenville City.

The County has been selected to be one of the host Counties for the upcoming National County Sports meet slated for Saturday, January 9, 2021 game.

The donation comes as a result of a request made to GVL Management by the County, and it forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Making the presentation over the weekend in Monrovia, GVL Communications Coordinator, Alphonso Kofi, said the donation is the Company’s way of fulfilling its Corporate Social Responsibilities in identifying with its host communities to reduce rural poverty in Southeastern Liberia.

He added that GVL remains committed to improving the livelihoods and well-being of its employees and surrounding communities where it operates.

Kofi said that GVL has implemented several development projects including the construction and rehabilitation of roads, schools, clinics and several other projects in line with the Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) signed with the communities in Sinoe County and Grand Kru County.

Receiving the items, Sinoe County Superintendent, Lee Nagbe Chea, lauded the GVL Management for the donation and declared gratefully that Golden Veroleum (Liberia) Inc. is the official sponsor for Sinoe County in this year’s National County Sports Meet, adding that GVL will be the success behind the hosting of the National County meet in Sinoe as the Ministry of Youth and Sports attempted canceling it due to lack of preparation.

“I want to say to the whole world that GVL is the official sponsor for Sinoe County this year’s 2021 National County meet. Had it not been because of GVL, Sinoe County would have lost hosting the County meet because there was no sufficient fund to renovate our sports pitch”, Superintendent Chea asserted.

In past county meets, GVL has donated the jerseys and contributed funds to support the County over years.