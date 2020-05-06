Greater Light Pentecostal International Church Identifies with Partner Churches

A United States-based Greater Light Pentecostal International Church has donated rice to several churches and individuals in Liberia.

A representative of the Church in Liberia, Rev. James Cooper of the Association of Evangelicals of Liberia (AEL), said the donation is intended to identify with its partners during this health crisis.

The beneficiaries include Maranatha Apostolic Pentecostal Church, House of Prayer Rescue Ministries, Triumphant Miracle Assembly, and Don Stewart Christ Pentecostal Church, amongst others.

Rev. Cooper said the donation is also intended to bridge the food gap as Liberia goes under a state of emergency.

The clergyman said despite the prevailing situation of COVID-19 in America, especially New York City where the church is situated, the church thought it wise to remember partners in Liberia.

Rev. Cooper indicated that the Greater Light Pentecostal Church in the United States in 2014 during the Ebola crisis also provided food items for its partner churches.

He further disclosed that the Church in the United States will continue to support its partners.

For their part, beneficiaries of the rice donation thanked Greater Light Pentecostal International Church and Rev. Dr. G. Laurenzo Stevens for the gesture.

They further disclosed that the provision of the rice is no surprise to them. According to them, the church did the same during the heat of the Ebola virus in the country.

The beneficiaries also praised members of the church for supporting Rev. Stevens for making the decision to provide for them in Liberia.

Making remarks, Apostle Samuel B. Carr of Triumphant Living Miracles Assembly used the occasion to admonish the church in Liberia to emulate a good example of Greater Light Pentecostal International Church.

Apostle Carr said the church in Liberia should put in place measures aimed at identifying with the less fortunate in the society.

Global Missions Initiative of the churches is the outreach arm of the Greater Light church born out of the called of the Great Commission of our Lord and Savior to a partnership with churches around the world in propagating the gospel.

Regardless of Affiliation to any church, the church has set itself to a partnership with Global mission work of Evangelism and church planting with goals of reaching and partnering with at least 250 churches around the world.

Greater Light Pentecostal International Church is called to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Church and the beliefs of the Pentecostal faith, to maintain the worship of God, and to inspire in all persons the love of Christ, a passion for righteousness, and a consciousness of their duties to God and their fellow man.

The church commits itself to live for to Christ, to show the spirit of Christ through worship, witnessing, and ministry to the needs of all people of this church, our community, society, and the world at large.