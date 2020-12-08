Grand Kru Candidates Commits to peaceful election

In an effort to promote peaceful election in Grand Kru County void of violence — mainly destruction of properties, as well as the instigation of hate, invectives and divisions in the county during and after the electoral process, the campaign chairman of the ruling Congress of Democratic Change (CDC) met two of the opposition frontrunners on Friday.

Grand Kru County District #2 Representative Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, in brief and separate meetings with Senatorial aspirants former District #2 Representative Numene T.H. Bartekwa and Dr. Alfred Toe Segbe on the same day, said as he had told his candidate, Dr. Peter Sonpon Coleman, he urged them to refrain from making any divisive and hate speech and promote the values of peace and social cohesion during the electoral process.

A staff to Rep. Koffa said the campaign manager indicated that the county is the “common denominator” and everyone should uphold the peace.

Both senatorial candidates accordingly expressed their respective commitments against violence and hate speech.

The meetings, which were concluded with handshakes and photos, were held in the home of Rep. koffa at Sasstown downbeach.

The CDC Grand Kru County Campaign manager furthered that the media should always lead in promoting peaceful electoral processes.

Rep. J. Fonati Koffa and aspirant Dr. Alfred Toe Segbe in conversation on Friday

Both candidates in the Grand Kru Senatorial race, Bartekwa and Dr. Segbe, are running as independent while the main contender and incumbent, Dr. Peter Coleman, is on the CDC ticket.

Up to yesterday, the polls conducted by community radio had put Dr. Coleman in a narrow lead, with 34% while Dr. Segbe and Mr. Bartekwa are trailing with 32% and 30%, respectively. Four percent of the votes are undecided.

Meanwhile, Liberia’s electoral processes have been rocked tensions or violence over the years evidently with recent burning of properties in Grand Cape Mount County. It started in Bomi County with clash between supporters nof two candidates which resulted to many injuries.

In another development, Rep. Koffa spoke with Hon. Bob Sherif of District# 3 Frand Cape Mount on Sunday morning expressing deep regrets at the situation in Grand Cape Mount County and promised, as Chairman on Judiciary, to follow-up with the Minister of Justice for the immediate protection of persons and property in the area and swift apprehension of the perpetrators.