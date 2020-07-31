Grand Gedeh Legislative Caucus Condemns Attack on CPP Delegation in Zwedru

-Calls on relevant authorities to arrest, investigate and prosecute those guilty of masterminding and executing such ugly plan

By Leroy M. Sonpon, III and David S. Menjor

Grand Gedeh County Legislative Caucus (GGCLC) has strongly condemned the attack against Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, Representative Yekeh Kolubah of Montserrado District #10, and a number of their supporters in Zwedru early yesterday morning.

Cummings, who is the chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), and tough-talking Representative Kolubah, have been on a political tour in the Southeast for a couple of days and welcomed everywhere except in Grand Gedeh where a group of angry youth said to be partisans of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), the lead political party within the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), asked that Kolubah leaves because of his regular insults against President George Weah.

Early yesterday morning (July 30) social media was replete with lots of posts and live video recordings from journalists and some individuals, informing the world that the CPP delegation was at risk in Zwedru.

Following the incident and with calm restored in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh lawmakers, except Senator Marshal Dennis, held a press conference and condemned in strongest terms the incident.

“Grand Gedeh Legislative Caucus views this incident as unfortunate and embarrassing to the county and its people for whose hospitality is shown to all people, regardless of who they are or what political background they come from,” the press statement, read by Representative Alex Chesia Grant of Grand Gedeh District #3, said.

GGLC said it is unfortunate that Zwedru is now perceived as a city of disgruntled people, something the lawmakers believe is incorrect and completely contrary to the culture and values of the county.

The caucus added: “GGCLC sends a clear caveat to all those who want to use our county to undermine the peace fought for by the efforts and resources of our regional counterparts as well as the international community.”

We are not in support of your actions today and will never support you even tomorrow to undermine the hard-earned peace we all enjoy today across this country,” the Caucus added.

The Caucus called on the national security apparatus to arrest all who masterminded and executed the incident and bring them to justice.

“The Caucus will not sit and allow any person or group of persons, for whatever reasons, to use our county to undermine the peace and tranquillity we all enjoy today. The caucus recommits its efforts to uphold the rule of law in Grand Gedeh County and by extension, the Republic of Liberia,” they emphasized.

According to the Grand Gedeh lawmakers, they called the local authorities, including the offices of the Superintendent and the security apparatus, to ensure that Alexander Cummings, Yekeh Kolubah and all others moving with them were safe and at the same time restore calm to the city and bring to book the perpetrators.

“From what we have gathered so far, the incident was an isolated incident. It was not the whole of Grand Gedeh as a county who went out to attack Representative Yekeh Koulbah but a group of CDCians who strongly oppose the repeated insults Kolubah pours against President Weah,” they claimed.

Meanwhile, when asked as to whether he was responsible for masterminding the attack on Representative Kolubah, Grand Gedeh District #1 lawmaker Zoe Emmanuel Pennue said it is sad that because of political relevance people would choose willfully to lie on other people.

“Representative Kolubah should bring forward his evidence linking me to the attack against him. Well, it is not strange to me because I know him to be one who lies a lot on people. He has never produced any evidence against those he accuses. We are happy that he is safe but should not lie on me,” Pennue refuted.

He said the youths’ anger was not based on Kolubah’s regular and repeated insults against him (Pennue) and all other lawmakers but those always addressed to President Weah.

“Follow all of the recordings and see for yourself. They never attacked Kolubah and by extension other people supporting him because of his insult against me in plenary. I am a heavy political weight in Grand Gedeh and so he, Kolubah, and the CPP, in general, want to use my name to gain a political relevance ahead of the Senatorial election but it is not possible. Let them think again and know what is right to do, even though their plan will still amount to nothing,” Representative Pennue said.

Several other Grand Gedeans, when contacted yesterday (July 30), condemned the action of their fellow residents in the county and supported their Legislative Caucus’s view that justice should prevail by arresting, investigating and incarcerating all those who will be found guilty of being responsible for the act.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Tina Yeanawah Sharlty, a daughter of Grand Gedeh, said: “Painting all Grand Gedeans black is not fair. We Grand Gedeans are not the only supporters of President Weah. Yekeh Kolubah was welcomed and accepted in other counties in the Southeast. Why damage the image of our county because of your own selfish reasons? I am very much disappointed in our people and I hope the law will take its course.”

Tina said since the civil unrest in the country came to an end, Grand Gedeans are still trying hard to regain a good relationship with their neighbors and all other people who have some negative views about them (Grand Gedeans).

“They have forgotten that we have lots of our brothers and sisters from Grand Gedeh who currently live in Lofa where Yeke Kolubah hails from. We are all Liberians and with the peace we now enjoy all across this country, there is no value for boundaries or tribes. People go to where their lives can be improved, not because of just political reasons,” she noted.

A prominent son of the county, Abraham Kaydea, said: “I, Mr. Abraham Kaydea, condemn in the strongest term the recent actions of some Grand Gedeans to attack Rep. Yekeh Kolubah and Mr. Alexander Cummings. I can recall that on the 30th of July 2020 in the city of Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, some citizens took to the streets during early morning hours to demand Hon. Yekeh Kolubah and Mr. Alexander B. Cummings to leave Grand Gedeh County immediately. In the same vein, they threw rocks, sticks and other objects at Mr. Alexander B. Cummings and Representative Yekeh Kolubah’s team who were taking their visiting tour across the southeastern region.”