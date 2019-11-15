‘Gov’t’s Plan to Arrest Costa at Arrival Unbending’

–Eugene Fahgon

The Government of Liberia (GoL), through Deputy Information Minister for Public Affairs Eugene Fahngon, has disclosed a plan to arrest controversial talk show host, Henry Pedro Costa, should he come to the country by next month.

Henceforth, the government has accepted Costa’s challenge to destroy the newly constructed terminal at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) and cause more chaos.

In his presentation at the regular Thursday’s press briefing on November 14 at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), Fahngon said the rule of law is for everyone and Henry Costa is no exception.

“A democracy that does not follow the rule of law is bound to fail and, as such, the rule of law must be obeyed in our country,” Fahgon said. “Anyone who obstructs the arrest of Henry Costa will face the full weight of the law.”

He added: “This government’s plan to arrest Costa is unbending.”

Fahngon said there is already an arrest warrant for Costa and it must be served in accordance with the “law.”

In his response to Fahngon’s remarks Henry Costa posted on his Facebook page: “So I am told that Eugene Fahngon said during their lazy regular press briefing that the government plans to arrest me upon my arrival on December 19. Old news. So how many times will they announce this one arrest plan for me?”

In one of his posts recently, Costa challenged the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)-led government’s plan to arrest him upon his return to the country on December 19. He declared on his Costa Show and on his Facebook page that he will make sure that the newly RIA terminal is destroyed and lives lost should anyone attempt to arrest him.

Costa, who was one of the lead planners and executors of the much publicized June 7, 2019, protest, said that he will buy guns and hire killers who will retaliate should anyone from the CDC-led government go after him upon his arrival.

Costa has also publicized, through his online platform, that no matter what, there will be a popular protest in the streets of Monrovia and its environs in an attempt to ensure that President George Weah steps down from the country’s presidency before the end of the year.

Costa and his supporters claim that President Weah is “unfit to continue leading the country on grounds that he (Weah) has already failed in addressing the country’s dire challenges, among which is the downturn of the economy.”

Although Costa has not explained what would be his option should President Weah, who was elected through a popular vote in December 2017, decide to arrest him upon his arrival in the country, he is of the conviction that Weah’s continuity in the role at the helm of national leadership will lead to nothing good.

It can be recalled that on Thursday, October 10, 2019, police officers and court Sheriffs, who marched to the premises hosting Costa’s radio station, Roots FM, were seen forcefully shutting the station down and confiscating its equipment. Since then, the radio station remains shut down, even though Costa is running his popular show through his online platform from his abode in the United States of America.

Government’s claim was that Mr. Costa was illegally operating his radio station, which he reportedly used to reprimand individual members of the CDC-led government and the government itself.

Printing of New Money

In another development, Eugene Fahngon confirmed that it is true that President Weah wants to see new banknotes printed in order to remove the current ones former Presidents Charles G. Taylor and Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf had printed.

“It is false that the money has already been printed, but there is a proposal to get it printed,” Fahgon said, noting further that the simple reason for the removal and nullification of the current banknotes from circulation is because the total amount in circulation is “not known and cannot be controlled.”

He said that the government will not print any new money without an approval from the Legislature and the Central Bank Governor.