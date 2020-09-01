Gov’t to Rollout National Aid, NGO Policy

The Government of Liberia is expected to roll-out the Liberia Project Dashboard, which is an aid information management platform that collects, analyzes, and reports information about external assistance programs and projects. It is a flagship indicator of a new era of aid management in Liberia.

Making the disclosure recently at a press conference held in Monrovia, Deputy Finance Minister for Economic Management, Augustus J. Flomo said, the Liberia Project Dashboard (LPD), is part of the roll-out of the country’s National Aid and NGO Policy under the President George M. Weah administration.

The project, he said, came at a time when Liberia has seen most external assistance programs and projects roles and responsibilities loosely carried out by other government ministries and agencies leaving the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) with very limited information and also limited consolidated data on aid flow in Liberia.

According to him, the government has established a limited coordination and management framework of aid has had a little or negative impact on the full realization of aid objectives in meeting the results of the national development agenda of Liberia.

He said the absence of a National Aid and NGO Policy over the years has a limited alignment of most external assistance programs and projects with the strategic objectives and application of aid to interventions as would be needed based on the national development strategy.

However, Deputy Minister Flomo added that the aid information management system utilization will promote transparency and accountability in the development and implementation of aid programs/projects.

He said, “the government believes that the absence of an aid policy has had even far more implications for aid management and coordination. It has also been observed that limited internal coordination among government agencies has created a huge information asymmetry in engaging with development partners for adequate alignment with the National Development Plan.

“Without a clearly defined policy, procedures, and processes, appropriate results will not be derived thereby leading to fewer results out of the use of donor money.”

According to him, the National Aid Policy of Liberia is designed to establish an internal coordination mechanism to curtail waste or limited coordination and alignment in programs and projects.

The Deputy Finance Minister for Economic Management said the policy also establishes a national coordination framework for collective engagement with Development Partners at the technical and policy level. In addition to defining the types of assistance and the preference of aid modalities, mostly in accordance with international consensus on aid delivery, the policy also clearly defines the roles and responsibilities of government institutions and development partners in the management of external assistance.

These roles and responsibilities, he said, are structured around the aid management cycle from initiation of aid to the monitoring and evaluation stage.

“All proposals for aid shall be channeled through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning for proper vetting, while ministries, agencies, and commissions and MFDP shall jointly establish GoL’s position and participate in negotiations or program development,” he noted.

Moreover, Deputy Minister Flomo said a joint collaboration of GoL- Development Partners monitoring and evaluation shall be instituted. Aid information shall be inputted and stored directly into the Liberia Project Dashboard by Development Partners, MACs and will be verified by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.