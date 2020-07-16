Gov’t to Get First Cyber Crime Forensic Lab

After several months of negotiation and participation in several workshops and conferences by technicians from the government through the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (MOPT), the EU and ECOWAS have finally agreed to set up a Cyber Crime Forensic Lab in Liberia.

Computer or cyber forensics is the application of investigation and analysis techniques to gather and preserve evidence from a particular computing device in a way that is suitable for presentation in a court of law. The goal of computer forensics is to perform a structured investigation while maintaining a documented chain of evidence to find out exactly what happened on a computing device and who was responsible for it.

According to a release, from the MOPT, the Ministry of Justice will directly control the Laboratory when setting up with support assistance from technicians from the Ministry of Post and telecommunications.

In a communication dated June 15, 2020, to the minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr, ECOWAS informed the government of Liberia through the Ministry to provide space while the funding, EU and ECOWAS will provide equipment and technical support.

Minister has formally written communication in acceptance of the implementation of the project in Liberia. He stated in the communication: “Let me formally inform you of Liberia’s acceptance of such a decision and officially thank the project as such.

Minister Kruah further stated that “The implementation of the mentioned activities will serve as milestones in Liberia’s Cyber Space”. He, however, told the implementation committee of the project that there would have been no better time than now as the cybersecurity land space continues to be challenging.

A few months ago, Minister Kruah held a press briefing and informed the public that Liberia does not have a cybercrime law and the Ministry was doing everything to complete a review of a cybercrime Act with other stakeholders before submitting it to the office of the president of Liberia and subsequent submission to the National Legislature for enactment.

It can be recalled in early February 2019; the head of the Telecommunications and Information Technology Commission of ECOWAS, Dr. Zouli Bonkoungou, met with Minister Kruah and the Liberian Senate committee on Posts and Telecommunications and the Liberia Telecommunications Authority and promised more projects to Liberia in the ICT sector.

The discussion was focused on some of ECOWAS’ regulations that have not been implemented by some members states, such as Intra Roaming traffic connectivity, Cybersecurity training, and ICT infrastructure development, amongst others.