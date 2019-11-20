Gov’t Tests ‘New Road Technology’ at 14th Military Hospital

On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, the government, through the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) in collaboration with South Africa-based Polyroads-West Africa, began testing some polymeric chemical products on the 14th Military Hospital Road in Schiefflin Town, Margibi County, the the Edward Binyah Kesselly (EBK) Military Barracks to observe its effectiveness.

The product, Soiltech MK III stabilizer, a new technological chemical product, is used for constructing roads that are being tested at the 1KM road of the newly constructed 14th Military Hospital.

At the testing site, the Deputy Public Works Minister for Technical Services, Claude Langley, said the 1 Kilometer road will be monitored for sometime observe the effectiveness of the newly introduced technology.

Langley said if it is established that the product is effective, and environmentally friendly, then “we give the feedback through our ministry to the government for us to start using polymeric chemical stabilizers in our road construction.”

According to Langley, the Asphalt Pavement road is expensive, as opposed to the new polymeric chemical products.

“As for the Asphalt pavements, government spent up to one million United States dollars just for a 1KM road but, for the new technology, we are now spending about US$300,000 for the same 1KM road,” Langley said.

Austin Doe, Poly-Liberia director for technical services, said the polymer roads reduces construction cost, because it is effective, reduces construction time, lasts longer and is environmentally-friendly.

Doe said that the company’s representatives have come to provide a lasting solution to the country’s long-time road problems, specifically during the rainy season.

The product is being introduced on the 14th Military Hospital road so that the government will know how good roads could be constructed across the country without using stones, cement and other raw materials needed for road construction.

Mr. Doe said roads constructed by polyroads West-Africa have never developed potholes; and have remained ‘dust-free.’

The company, according to Mr. Doe, uses testing polymer materials to improve the quality, and prolong the lifespan of roads, and also to prevent potholes that usually developed on our roads.

He said that his company does not waste a lot of money when constructing roads, “because we don’t buy construction materials away from the project’s site.”

“This company uses raw materials on a particular project’s site to complete any work assigned to its management,” Doe said.

He said the company is now negotiating with the Liberian government to solicit plan as to how the locals would benefit from quality roads in the country.

Doe added that Smart Materials solutions are quite different from conventional layered road design using selected quarry materials with cement stabilization.

He said their work has more than 10 years guarantee, because the soil after modification turns into a rock which prolongs its lifespan. According to him, roads in the country have developed more potholes than anywhere else because they lack the quality to withstand all weathers.

Polyroads is a specialist company, focusing on the development, and manufacturing of Smart Materials for mining and road construction.

Products used for road construction include mine haul-road stabilization; national road construction, factory floors, dust palliatives and spray-on dam gasoline.

Smart Materials are also being used in–repairs to concrete water canals, sewerage dams, as well as the lining of freshwater reservoirs and earthen dams.