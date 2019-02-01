Gov’t Places 200 Supplementary Teachers on Regular Payroll

The Ministry of Education (MoE) said it has placed the names of 200 teachers, who were receiving supplementary pay in Nimba County, on regular government payroll. With that development, the leadership of the National Teachers Association of Liberia (NTAL) has lauded the ministry for its decision to regularize the status of over 200 supplementary teachers.

Supplementary pays are first aid expenses, premiums for appeal, but not regular as other employees’ salaries.

In a statement issued on Thursday, January 31, 2019, NTAL said placing the names of teachers that were receiving supplementary pay on the Ministry of Education’s regular payroll is welcoming and in the right direction.

The association said the decision did not only put smiles on the faces of the teachers, but demonstrates the ministry’s commitment in ensuring that the government’s Pro-Poor Agenda in the education sector is achieved.

NTAL pointed out that the issue of placing supplementary teachers on the Ministry of Education’s regular payroll has been a major challenge for majority of teachers across the country.

The association’s statement said it (the association) believes that the decision will also help to motivate the teachers for them to work harder, to enhance efficiency and productivity in their respective areas of assignment.

NTAL however called on the ministry to go the extra mile by regularizing the status of other teachers whose names are on supplementary payroll across the country in order to bring relief to them.

The association believes that if the MoE can address the 200 teachers’ pay system, then it has give a boost to government’s Pro-poor Agenda, specifically in the education sector.

Placing names of teachers whose names were under supplementary income on the ministry’s regular payroll, build their hopes and ally fears from their minds that the government was about to delete their names from the payroll at any time.

The NTAL believes that the decision of the ministry was timely and in the right direction, and added that it will go a long way in bringing relief to teachers whose names have been under supplementary payroll for a length of time.

