Gov’t Launches Initiative to Train 2,000 Youth for Job Market

The government of Liberia through the Youth Opportunities Project (YOP) is expected to train and recruit youth seeking career and skills development opportunities that will prepare them for a possible job market, a release has said.

According to the release, authorities of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, with funding from the World Bank, will launch the initiative, Pre-Employment Social Support (PESS) of YOP today, June 21, 2019 in Monrovia.

A total of 2,000 vulnerable youth in and near Monrovia are targeted, while the recruitment exercise will commence on June 24, 2019 in 25 selected communities based on conditions of high vulnerability.

When recruited, the youth will acquire skills on how to look for jobs and develop their resumé or Curriculum Vitae (CV); job interview techniques; behavior management in the work place; and respect for the work ethics, etc.

Other benefits will include orientation in health and hygiene practices, social support skills in emotion regulation, team building and leadership skills to go alongside psycho-social counseling. The financial management support is expected to also aid the youth on how to plan for and manage their finances.

Today’s launch marks the first of three rounds of PESS implementation. Round-One of the exercise targets 500 youth in 10 communities beginning June 24 –27, 2019 in clustered communities of Paynesville, Central Monrovia, and New Kru Town regions, beginning at 9:00 a.m. daily.

From June 24-25, 2019, the recruitment will take place in the communities of 12 Street, King Gray, Red Light, 72nd, Iron Factory; while Duala, Logan Town, Clara Town, West Point and Soniwein will experience the recruitment exercise from June 26-27, 2019.

Equal numbers of male and female youth — in and out of school — will be recruited in the program as a way of ensuring gender balance and fair opportunities for both boys and girls. The recruitment process will be characterized by a screening process for interested youth to determine if they meet the eligibility criteria.

Afterwards, the lists of eligible youth will be posted in public areas in the targeted communities for validation by credible designated members of the communities. Following this exercise, youth who pass validation will be invited to take part in a public lottery process, if the number of eligible youth becomes more than expected in particular communities.

Successful youth who pass the lottery process will then qualify to become beneficiaries of the YOP but, with the consent of their parents and guardians, in coordination with the Liberia YMCA, who is the direct interface of the YOP with the youth and the communities.

The YOP is a five-year project of the government with implementation led by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, alongside the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE).

A total of 15,000 urban and rural youth are targeted by the project to also benefit through business management and agricultural support. Funding for the project is provided by the World Bank through a loan scheme.