Gov’t Launches “Air-Liberia” Today

The Government of Liberia launches this Friday, October 30, 2020, its first-ever post-war Airline for Liberia called “Air-Liberia”. President George M. Weah, according to a press release from the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism, will do the honors for the launch ceremony scheduled to take place at the Robert International Airport.

The government acknowledges that the COVID-19 Pandemic has put partial restrictions on borders worldwide, which has come at a great loss to players in the aviation industry. But it said Liberia, through this bold initiative by President George M. Weah, is taking the opportunity to tap into some good fortune by ensuring it becomes a significant player in the aviation space especially in the sub-region.

It is envisaged that the launch of the new airline by the government will lead to the realization of making Liberia a destination of choice and an aviation hub in the region. A colorful ceremony will be held at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County. Expected to join the Liberian Leader are a full complement of government officials and members of the international community, as well as business partners.

The ceremony is expected to start at 10 AM.

It can be recalled that recently, the government of Liberia and Goldstar Air of Ghana signed a strategic partnership to revive the country’s national airline.

The new national airline of Liberia will be named Lone Star Air, and the motto will be “Wings of Liberia.” The plan is for the airline to initially fly from Monrovia to 11 destinations in West Africa, including Accra, Abidjan, Abuja, Banjul, Bissau, Conakry, Dakar, Freetown, Lagos, Ouagadougou, and Sao Tome.

Liberia’s national airline ceased operations about 30 years ago, in 1990. Now “after years of consultation,” the president of Liberia has decided on Goldstar Air management services.

The goal is for the country to use the airline as a driver of social and economic transformation, with the major objective being that the airline will bring more visitors to Liberia. The airline plans to be a low cost carrier, with a focus on tour operators.

“Goldstar Air Management Services as part of the joint venture with the country’s government will ensure that the right goods, in the right quantities, in the right condition are delivered to the right place at the right time for the right cost, taking into account that our primary focus as a trendsetting airline will be to focus on top quality, short turnaround time and promoting highly competitive prices and ensuring excellent customer service.” the statement.