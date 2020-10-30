Gov’t Launches “Air-Liberia” Today

The Government of Liberia launches this Friday, October 30, 2020, its first-ever post-war Airline for Liberia called “Air-Liberia”. President George M. Weah, according to a press release from the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism, will do the honors for the launch ceremony scheduled to take place at the Robert International Airport.
The government acknowledges that the COVID-19 Pandemic has put partial restrictions on borders worldwide, which has come at a great loss to players in the aviation industry. But it said Liberia, through this bold initiative by President George M. Weah, is taking the opportunity to tap into some good fortune by ensuring it becomes a significant player in the aviation space especially in the sub-region.
It is envisaged that the launch of the new airline by the government will lead to the realization of making Liberia a destination of choice and an aviation hub in the region. A colorful ceremony will be held at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County. Expected to join the Liberian Leader are a full complement of government officials and members of the international community, as well as business partners.
The ceremony is expected to start at 10 AM.
It can be recalled that recently, the government of Liberia and Goldstar Air of Ghana signed a strategic partnership to revive the country’s national airline.
The new national airline of Liberia will be named Lone Star Air, and the motto will be “Wings of Liberia.” The plan is for the airline to initially fly from Monrovia to 11 destinations in West Africa, including Accra, Abidjan, Abuja, Banjul, Bissau, Conakry, Dakar, Freetown, Lagos, Ouagadougou, and Sao Tome.
Liberia’s national airline ceased operations about 30 years ago, in 1990. Now “after years of consultation,” the president of Liberia has decided on Goldstar Air management services.
The goal is for the country to use the airline as a driver of social and economic transformation, with the major objective being that the airline will bring more visitors to Liberia. The airline plans to be a low cost carrier, with a focus on tour operators.
“Goldstar Air Management Services as part of the joint venture with the country’s government will ensure that the right goods, in the right quantities, in the right condition are delivered to the right place at the right time for the right cost, taking into account that our primary focus as a trendsetting airline will be to focus on top quality, short turnaround time and promoting highly competitive prices and ensuring excellent customer service.” the statement.
An airplane for Liberia? That’s good news. A single plane is a good start. The airplane will not create 100,000 jobs, but for sure a few jobs will be created.
If the House of Laws were the real House of Laws as in other countries, you Hney will be privileged to the full details about a 1979 plane owned and operated by a Ghanaian, only flying the Liberian logo as a Liberian commercial plane. Then again, if you Hney starts thinking big and starts thinking outside of the box, the airline could create more than the few jobs mentioned by you. As a political cheerleader, what else do you know ? Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ! What else do you know ? Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha !
Hney
You are an example why Liberia is backwards and will continue to remain so. In the midst of poverty, government brings a plane and calls it an “Airline” and you are excited? What part of the universe are you from with such reasoning?
The commercial Air Liberia ceased operations after the coup in the early 1980s, may be 1983.
Its not so important if the company is Ghanaian or Liberian. What is important is that there will be more flights from Monrovia to all West African Countries. It will be conduicive to regional business so do not count only the jobs at the airline but of the total contribution to the national growth. In the long run it can create many extra jobs.
I believe this is good news for Liberia.
Currently, flying out of Liberia can be so expensive and complicated. I hope this initiative will be sustained by enabling environment.
Thanks to the Government of Liberia and Goldstar for the first step in this
journey.
Elijah Barnard,
It’s been over thirty years since Liberia has had an airplane. Having an airplane creates a sense of national pride. The Weah government has a lot of work to do. However, under Weah’s leadership, an airplane has been or is being paid for. That’s progress.
Barnard, the act of being excited about something does not cause poverty! Excitement has never caused poverty neither will excitement cause poverty anywhere in the world. Additionally, I didn’t use the word “airline” in my post. In order for you to fully understand what I wrote, please put your anger aside and re-read what I wrote.
Without doubt, it’s a good idea for an airplane to have been bought. (I don’t know if the plane is being bought on credit. What difference does it make?)
My mean point:
By buying an airplane, a few local jobs will be created and a few more bucks will be deposited into the coffers of the government. Hopefully as time goes on, a few more airplanes will be purchased by the government. If that happens, more jobs and more money will flow in the country.
The purchasing of an airplane should be looked at from a positive stand point. Nearly every country in Africa has its own commercial airplanes. Why not Liberia? We are not cursed!
My fellow compatriot, I disagree with you completely. I am not an example of why Liberia is backwards. If you want progress in Liberia, let’s look at the new airplane as an act of progress. More should be done by the Weah government.. But let’s start from somewhere.
Crooks like Weah and his likes subbed up with a Ghanaian and Burkinabé firm to allow a plane to use the name, “LoneStar.”
Where’s the legislature? Where is Samuel Tweah, aka True Nationalist?
Weah will sell anything he can place his hands on.
Thanks to the government
It seems Liberians born in the 70s and 80s reason better and are more patriotic than those born earlier and from the 90s upwards. My excuse to those I am wrongly putting into these categories.
The country has a plane called Lone Star, yet there is no budget allocation for such plane approved by the senate, eeeeeeeeeeeeh Grand Frere Hney! Tu dis quoi même?
Weah is a shareholder in this business. If they do not correct the wrong, that plane will be seized and incorporated under the property of Liberia, believe me!
Where are my angels? I call out for my angels.
Reason:
We have two Dolos: Tarpeh and Peta,!
Come out here my angels. Don’t let these people take over!