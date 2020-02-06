Govt. Donates Bus to LFA

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) on Wednesday, February 05, 2020, received a 61-seater bus from the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Youth and Sports minister, D. Zoegar Wilson, who presented the bus to the LFA, said the donation is part of government’s support to the national football teams.

Min. Wilson said the government remains supportive of sports in the country for the development of young people who are involved in sports.

The bus, one of several that were donated to the Liberian government by the government of India, was presented by the Deputy Managing Director of the National Transit Authority (NTA) as mandated by the Chief Patron of Sports, President George Weah.

Min. Wilson also congratulated LFA and women’s U-17 and U-20 national teams for progressing to the next stage of their respective competitions.

He said the progress of the teams is a demonstration that the game is gradually improving in the country.

LFA president Mustapha Raji thanked the government for its continuous support to the game and also appealed to the government for the provision of additional buses in order to assist other clubs and fans for transportation purposes during matches at venues out of Montserrado County.