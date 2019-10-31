Gov’t Committed to Improving Lives of Liberian Youth

Samora P.Z. Wolokolie, Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, has said the government of President Dr. George M. Weah is fully committed to improving the lives of Liberian youth under the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

Wolokolie spoke on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the 50th International Youth Day Celebration and the 9th National Convention of Liberian youth, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

He said the youth community serves as the nerve center of the country’s socio-economic and political advancement, adding that President Dr. George Manneh Weah is fully committed to improving the lives and conditions of the youth by providing an enabling environment for training, learning and peaceful interactions.

The deputy finance minister told the gathering that in the government’s development manifesto, known as the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), there are many programs and undertakings that are geared toward the upward mobility of the youth.

He explained that in the CDC-led government, the youth are important demography which will never be forgotten or treated any less.

“The youth are today’s visionaries and tomorrow’s leaders. Therefore, we must provide the appropriate atmosphere and conditions.

“The youth must have access to quality and affordable education. The youth must have access to equal justice. The youth, who are bound to be our future leaders, must have access to quality jobs, and these are obligations that the CDC-led government will fulfill without prejudice” Wolokolie stated.

He disclosed that the Government of Liberia, under the leadership of President Weah, is fully committed to providing whatever resources that are needed, taking into consideration the fiscal space to support the ministries of Youth and Sports and Gender, to ensure that youth-related programs and initiatives are fully supported.

Explaining further, he said the PAPD provides the opportunity for the youth to strive to achieve their full potential, and as part of the President’s commitment and dedication to the youth of Liberia, he has instituted the tuition-free initiative at all public universities and colleges in Liberia, coupled also with the payment of WAEC fees for all 9th and 12 graders across the country.

However, he thanked and appreciated development partners such as UNICEF, USAID, UNDP, and others for their invaluable service and contribution to the advancement and development of the youth.