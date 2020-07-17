Gov’t Begins Distribution of Rice, Cash Others to 3,8750 Disaster Victims

The Government of Liberia has begun the distribution of rice, cash, mattresses, cooking oil to communities affected by natural disaster across the country.

The relief items, which include construction materials, food and cash, are intended to facilitate relocation and provide some comfort during these difficult times.

At the kickoff of the distribution July 14, 2020 in New Kru Town, Executive Director of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) Henry O. Williams said the team will go to all the places affected by the disaster.

“Our people have been receiving mattresses, construction materials, and food but, for the first time in the history of Liberia that our people will receive cash to pay rent and also receive cash to start business and it shows that President George M. Weah is very concerned about them and the people of Liberia,” Mr. Williams said.

The program was attended by Liberia’s Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel F. McGill, Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee, District #7 lawmaker Solomon George and District #16 lawmaker Dixon Seeboe, among others.

Also at the program, several residents of New Kru Town began jubilations after receiving a cash transferred from the Government using mobile money. According to some of the beneficiaries, they received US$180.00 and were awaiting for the distribution of the rice, mattresses and cooking oil as indicated by the government.

Mr. Williams lauded the government of Liberia for supporting victims of disaster during these difficult times and calls on local and international partners to help contribute to the initiative.

Meanwhile, in the wake of devastating flood, fire and landslide across Montserrado, President Weah, through the National Disaster Management Agency, made available these relief items for communities affected by the natural disaster.

According to Executive Mansion, the exercise will cover 47 communities and seeks to target 6,750 households, totaling approximately 38,750 affected persons.

In the case of the 18th Street Community (beach side), in which a wall collapsed on several homes, killing five (5) persons and injuring many others, a cash award of US$5,000 will be presented to each family of the deceased, as a special consolation.

This gesture is indeed the first bold initiative aimed at easing some urgent burdens, while it is expected that more concrete interventions will be made subsequently.

“The President empathized with the affected communities and families and wishes them well as they go through this catastrophic experience. We are in prayers with them,” the Executive Mansion release said.

Representative Dixon Seeboe of District #16, lauded President Weah for supporting victims of natural disaster. The Representative said the coastal project commenced yesterday in the Borough of New Kru Town.